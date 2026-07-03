American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt's avatar
Kurt
8h

The only way to get people to stop breaking the law is to have legal consequences for the infringement. The State AG needs to counter charge with felony charges to all (including the judge who let this happen) involved.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
3h

This outrageous insubordination by Williams and Moreno reeks of entrenched DEI actors unwilling to abide by the law.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture