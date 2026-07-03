Sixteen felony counts. A $400,000 bond. An arrest warrant for a sitting state attorney general.

Her crime? She wrote letters.

Not threatening letters. Not extortion letters. Legal notices — the kind attorneys general send every week — warning New Orleans officials that state law is not optional just because they don’t like it.

He says you’re being MASS POISONED. The part about your brain is what could get him impeached.

For that, an Orleans Parish grand jury indicted Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill on eight counts of malfeasance in office and eight counts of public intimidation. And Orleans Criminal District Judge Leon Roche signed an arrest warrant for the state’s top law enforcement officer like she was a fugitive.

Read that again. The chief legal officer of Louisiana now has a warrant out on her because she informed public officials — in writing, citing statute — what the law required of them.

Here’s the backstory the indictment conveniently ignores.

The Louisiana legislature passed a law merging New Orleans’ criminal and district clerks of court. Routine government housekeeping everywhere else in America. But New Orleans officials decided they’d simply refuse to comply.

So in May, Murrill did her job. She sent letters to Mayor Helena Moreno, District Attorney Jason Williams, and five city council members, pointing out that under state law, officials who defy state law can lose their jobs.

That’s not intimidation. That’s the law telling you what the law says. It’s what attorneys general exist to do.

And here’s the part that should end this case in about four minutes: the Louisiana Supreme Court already ruled on the underlying dispute. The state won. Murrill wasn’t just right legally — she was right officially, on paper, from the highest court in Louisiana.

So the officials who were breaking the law responded by criminally charging the person who told them to stop.

Notice who’s holding the pen. The indictment came out of the office of DA Jason Williams — one of the letter recipients. Yes, he recused himself from the probe. How gracious. The alleged “victim” of the crime hands the case to his own office, steps back, and out pops a 16-count felony indictment against his political adversary. Nothing to see here.

Murrill calls the charges “retaliatory, meritless, and unconstitutional.” That’s lawyer-speak for what the rest of us would say in shorter words.

Governor Jeff Landry called it a “kangaroo grand jury” and has already offered to pardon her if a New Orleans jury somehow convicts. When the governor is pre-announcing pardons for the attorney general, your state’s legal system has left the realm of law and entered pure political theater.

We’ve watched lawfare escalate for years now. Presidential candidates indicted. Election lawyers disbarred. Political opponents raided.

But this is a new line being crossed. A blue-city prosecutor’s office is now criminally charging a statewide elected Republican for the act of enforcing a law the courts already upheld. Not for corruption. Not for theft. For correspondence.

If writing a legal warning letter is “public intimidation,” then every AG in America is a felon. Every cease-and-desist is a crime. Every compliance notice is a threat.

That’s the point, of course. The charges don’t need to stick. The warrant is the message: cross us, and we’ll put your mugshot on the news. The process is the punishment, and every conservative official watching is supposed to learn the lesson.

Here’s the lesson they should learn instead: this only stops when it costs something. The Louisiana Supreme Court has already spoken on the merits. Now let’s see how fast this indictment collapses — and whether anyone in the Orleans Parish DA’s office answers for weaponizing a grand jury against the state’s own attorney general.

Because if telling the government to follow the law is now a felony, we don’t have a justice system anymore. We have a protection racket with a court seal.

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