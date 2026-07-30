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Fauci Pleads the Fifth While Testifying. Should He Face Jail Time?

Yes - 96.4%

No - 3.6%

A United States senator asked Anthony Fauci what color tie he was wearing. Fauci pleaded the Fifth. He asked what color the carpet was in front of him. Fauci pleaded the Fifth. He asked what day of the week it was. Fauci pleaded the Fifth.

This is the same man who has testified before Congress more than two hundred times, chattering away like a talk-radio host with a memoir to plug. Suddenly he can’t confirm it’s Tuesday. Somewhere in that hearing room, a defense attorney whispered “just say nothing,” and America’s Doctor discovered the only two words he had left: I decline.

The scene was the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, where Fauci — forty years the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — finally showed up because Chairman Rand Paul subpoenaed him. Paul has spent years as the doctor’s loudest critic. He didn’t get a witness this week. He got a mime.

Josh Hawley laid the bit out himself: “I asked Fauci basic questions: What day of the week is it today? What color tie are you wearing? What color is the carpet in front of you? He pled the Fifth and refused to answer every time.”

What will you do on June 18, 2027…

When your Medicare card stops working?

The Fifth Amendment is a beautiful thing. It exists so the government can’t force you to hand it the rope. But as Hawley pointed out, the privilege is “a right against self-incrimination leading to prosecution.” Read that back slowly. Fauci looked at “what day is it,” ran the honest answer through his lawyers, and decided even that might lead to a courtroom.

When a man takes the Fifth on the carpet color, he isn’t guarding a secret. He’s telling you he thinks the whole floor is evidence.

Here’s the part that should stick in your throat. Fauci can stonewall a Senate committee at zero risk because Joe Biden handed him a blanket pardon on the way out the door — the sweeping, cover-the-years, we’ll-name-the-crimes-later kind, apparently signed by the autopen. Hawley called it “more sweeping than Hunter Biden’s pardons.” Let that sink in. They out-pardoned Hunter.

Hawley says the silence tells the whole story. “The reason he’s not answering questions is he knows that he did wrong,” he said. “He knows that he violated federal law by soliciting cash prizes using federal instrumentalities, federal employees, federal resources on federal time.” According to Hawley, Fauci collected “over a million dollars in cash prizes during the pandemic.”

That’s Hawley’s charge, not a verdict. But it’s a charge Fauci had every chance to deny under oath — and instead he studied the carpet.

The rest of the committee took it about as well as you’d expect. Bernie Moreno’s contempt boiled clean over into an expletive, demanding to know who the [expletive] Fauci thought he was; asked later why the doctor kept taking the Fifth, Moreno summed him up as a piece of s—-. Joni Ernst awarded him her signature “squeal award,” mocking him as a pig. Ron Johnson kept it clinical: Fauci “simply cannot afford to tell the truth regarding his actions in our miserably failed attempt at COVID,” he said, and the truth is only surfacing now “‘cause we’re finally starting to get documents.”

Naturally, the professional handwringers online called the whole thing a witch hunt — mean senators badgering an old man over “any minor inaccuracy.” A TMZ reporter actually walked that line up to Rand Paul on the street. Paul’s answer: “I wouldn’t call fifteen million people dying minor.” (Fifteen million is Paul’s figure for the global death toll — his framing, his line.)

Funny how “minor inaccuracy” holds up right until someone says the quiet part out loud. The inaccuracies had a body count, and the man who authored them would rather discuss nothing than discuss that.

And you already know how this arithmetic runs for you. If you got subpoenaed and answered “I decline to state” when a senator asked the color of your tie, you would not be going home. You’d be held in contempt so fast your head would spin, and no autopen in America would sign your way out of it. The pardon is the entire difference between him and you. He got the golden ticket. You get the jury summons.

So why plead the Fifth to the carpet at all — why not just answer the softballs and stonewall the hard stuff? Because the smart move is smarter than it looks. Legal scholar John Yoo pointed out the day before the hearing that the blanket pardon has a hole in it: it covers what Fauci already did, but it does not cover a single lie he tells Congress from here forward. A fresh false statement under oath is a fresh crime — one no autopen signed away in advance.

Watch what that does to a witness. Every honest answer risks confirming the old conduct. Every dishonest answer mints a brand-new felony the pardon can’t reach. The only square on the board with no downside is silence. Fauci didn’t go blank on the carpet because he’s confused about the carpet. His lawyers ran the exact calculation Yoo did, and the safe play is to say nothing about anything, forever.

That’s the precedent everyone should be staring at, because it doesn’t retire when Fauci does. A president can pre-pardon a favored official for years of undefined conduct, that official can run out the clock behind the Fifth, and the whole machinery of accountability — subpoenas, hearings, sworn testimony — turns into community theater. Johnson says the documents are finally coming. Good. But documents only indict a man who can be made to answer. This one can’t, and the next one won’t either, because now there’s a blueprint with an autopen signature on the bottom.

That’s the machine that outlives this news cycle. We didn’t just fail to hold one bureaucrat accountable. We watched a two-tier justice system get its instruction manual written in public — pardon on the way out, Fifth on the way in, and a carpet nobody’s allowed to describe.

The man testified two hundred times when the questions flattered him. He pleaded the Fifth the one time the questions counted. That isn’t a memory problem. That’s a confession with better lawyers.

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