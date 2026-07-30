American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unchained Liberty's avatar
Unchained Liberty
8h

A federal pardon is simply that; valid in the United States ONLY. It does NOT shield him in any way, shape, or form from global accountability or indictments from OTHER countries. He would not dare to say anything - the United States is not the only government that can prosecute him for the murders that he committed for his own profit, and he is terrifyingly aware of that fact.

America, Keep your hands on the popcorn. The movie is just getting started!

Reply
Share
Becky Boyce's avatar
Becky Boyce
12h

So when is the validity/legality of those pardons going to be addressed? How can you pardon someone for something they haven't even been accused or indicted on, let alone convicted? That is not the definition of a pardon. And we KNOW it was by autopen under the direction of unelected staffers on top of that, SO WTH haven't these "pardons" been contested and thrown out by the Supreme Court yet? What exactly are we waiting for? ARE WE EVER GOING TO SEE ANYONE ACTUALLY HELD ACCOUNTABLE? Or are we just going to continue "exposing" all the criminal bullshit happening all over, in every aspect of government, and wringing our hands about how corrupt it all is. OUTRAGE IS NOT ENOUGH. WHERE IS THE ACTION?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture