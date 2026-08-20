Jared Moskowitz beat DSA-backed challenger Oliver Larkin by 27 points in Florida’s 25th Congressional District primary on Tuesday night. That’s 63% to 36%, with 95% of precincts reporting.

So much for the socialist revolution.

Larkin wasn’t just another progressive long shot. He had the full backing of the Democratic Socialists of America and a fundraiser hosted by Hasan Piker, the Twitch streamer who’s built a mansion-sized career out of telling young people that capitalism is the root of all evil. Piker’s audience numbers in the millions. His candidate couldn’t crack 40% in a Democratic primary.

Trump has a habit of letting us know the uncomfortable truth. This one effects us all…

The race was supposed to be a test case for the DSA’s strategy of primarying moderate Democrats from the left. FL-25, redrawn to favor Republicans heading into the general election, was already tough terrain. Larkin’s pitch was that Moskowitz was too cozy with AIPAC and too supportive of Israel — the kind of argument that plays well on livestreams and poorly in actual voting booths in South Florida.

Moskowitz didn’t flinch. He accepted AIPAC funding, refused to abandon his Israel position, and leaned into the fight. “Tonight, Democratic voters sent a clear message,” Moskowitz said after the results came in. “I faced a challenge from the DSA… I didn’t change who I am or what I believe.”

Then came the kicker. Moskowitz hopped on social media and posted: “My condolences to @hasanthehun.” Four words. No elaboration needed.

The DSA’s problem isn’t messaging. It’s math. Piker can get a hundred thousand concurrent viewers on a Tuesday afternoon, but those viewers are watching from Portland and Brooklyn, not Boca Raton. They can clip a rant, share it across three platforms, and generate the kind of engagement metrics that make campaign staffers drool.

What they can’t do is produce actual votes in an actual district where actual people live and pay actual property taxes.Moskowitz now faces Republican Scott Singer, the former mayor of Boca Raton, in a general election where the redrawn district lines already tilt toward the GOP.

Moskowitz seemed aware of the positioning, adding that he “led the effort to have Kristi Noem fired” and has “taken on this Administration” — not exactly the language of a man worried about his left flank anymore.The broader pattern is worth watching.

The DSA has now burned through endorsements, fundraisers, and influencer firepower in multiple 2026 primaries with remarkably little to show for it. The Twitch-to-politics pipeline keeps producing the same result: enormous online enthusiasm followed by double-digit losses at the ballot box.Streaming audiences and electorates turn out to be two very different things. One of them requires you to leave the house.

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