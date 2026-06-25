American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8h

War powers matter. Congress matters. Nobody should pretend the executive branch gets a blank check. But the anti-Trump crowd only discovers constitutional modesty when a Republican is using force against a hostile regime. When Democrats bomb, the lecture hall goes quiet. This was not a high principle. It was a partisan leash dressed up as institutional virtue. The Senate rejected it and rightly left Trump room to negotiate from a position of strength. Iran does not need another American committee hearing. It needs pressure, verification, enforcement, and consequences. The Commander-in-Chief cannot fight Tehran while begging Tim Kaine for a hall pass.

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Wendy Jacques's avatar
Wendy Jacques
2h

The Left doesn't care about what's best for our country. They only care about destroying President Trump.

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