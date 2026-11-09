American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Sundberg's avatar
Eric Sundberg
5h

Massie is one of the RINOS that put us in the position we are in today. What an asshole!

Reply
Share
Steenroid's avatar
Steenroid
5h

I went to grad school at UK. This PO🐔🐕🫏🐀🐖💩 makes we want to 🤮🤮🤮

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.