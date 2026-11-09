Thomas Massie has a few weeks left in Congress. He lost his primary on May 19 to a Trump-backed challenger, after the President called him a loser and a grandstander and spent real money making an example of him.

A man in that position is supposed to go quietly. Collect the pension, take the cable hit, start the consulting shop.

Instead he walked onto the House floor Monday and filed eight articles of impeachment against the Secretary of Defense. And because of how the rules work, that starts a two-day clock. Republican leadership doesn't get to table it, bury it in committee, or run out the calendar. There will be a vote, and it will happen by Wednesday.

Every member of the House is about to be recorded, by name, on a single question: can a president start a war without asking Congress?

Most of them would pay good money not to answer that.

This is not a grab bag of grievances, and it is worth being precise about it, because the people who want it to go away are going to describe it as a tantrum.

Three of the eight articles are the core charge: that Hegseth abused the powers of his office by waging war on Iran without authorization from Congress. The resolution accuses him of violating the War Powers Resolution of 1973.

One article covers ignoring the laws meant to minimize civilian casualties, and cites a strike on an Iranian school earlier this year.

One covers the boat strikes in the Caribbean. One covers the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

And one is about speech — the Pentagon's scrutiny of Senator Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, over a video in which he told service members to refuse illegal orders. A secretary of defense opened a review of a sitting senator for saying out loud the thing the Uniform Code already requires.

The eighth article has not been publicly detailed.

Let's be adults about where this ends. Impeachment in the House is an indictment, not a conviction. Removal takes two-thirds of the Senate, the Senate is Republican, and two-thirds of it is not going to remove Donald Trump's Secretary of Defense. Trump has said he has every intention of keeping him.

So Hegseth keeps his job. Everyone in that building knows it, including Massie.

Which is exactly why the House vote matters. It is the only moment of accountability that is ever going to exist for the Iran war. There was no declaration. There was no authorization. There will be no Senate conviction. What there will be, by Wednesday, is a roll call — a permanent, searchable record of which members believed Congress still holds the war power and which ones decided it didn't matter anymore.

That record is the entire product. It is the only thing Massie can still manufacture, and he is using his last weeks of floor privilege to manufacture it.

The tell isn't in the Democrats. Hakeem Jeffries went on television and called himself a "hard yes," which costs him nothing and surprises no one.

The tell is in the Republicans who can't quite find a way to say no.

Don Bacon of Nebraska admits he doesn't think Hegseth has been a good secretary, then reaches for the standard — it "has to be a high crime or misdemeanor." French Hill of Arkansas says he wants to hear the debate first, to weigh whether the conduct "merits impeachment versus some other disciplinary action." James Comer allows that "there's a lot of questions about Hegseth" and declines to say how he'll vote.

Read those again. Not one of them defends the conduct. They're all searching for a procedural doorway — wrong remedy, wrong standard, wrong time — that lets them avoid ruling on the thing itself.

Massie has already answered them, and his answer is the sharpest thing anybody has said all week:

> "The question is whether he committed impeachable acts. And the answer is yes, eight times."

He has also conceded the obvious — that some colleagues will vote no because they think Hegseth is effective and because they agreed with the war. His response to that: "that's not the question."

He's right, and that's what makes this uncomfortable. You can think the Iran strikes were correct, necessary, and overdue, and the constitutional question is still sitting there untouched. Those are two different arguments. For about thirty years both parties have been running them together whenever their own guy was in the White House.

Only two Cabinet secretaries have ever been impeached by the House. Hegseth would be the third.

The first was William Belknap, in 1876 — and he was the Secretary of War. He resigned minutes before the House was scheduled to vote. The House voted anyway, knowing he'd already quit. The Senate then decided 37 to 29 that he could still be tried as a private citizen, held the trial, and acquitted him on all five articles in August of 1876 because the majority against him fell short of two-thirds.

A hundred and fifty years later, the same office, the same chamber, and the same arithmetic. A majority can accuse. Two-thirds won't convict. The record is the only thing that survives.

The second was Alejandro Mayorkas, in 2024, which Republicans cheered and Democrats called a stunt. The parties have now switched sides on the principle inside of three years, which tells you precisely how much either of them believes in it.

Here is how the Pentagon is handling a charge that it started a war without the consent of Congress.

Hegseth has scheduled a press conference for 8 a.m. Tuesday — his first in over six months. The last one was May 5. His team has been circulating a four-page document of talking points to friendly members and allies. A Pentagon spokesman said they are "taking the offensive, and we will continue aggressively equipping the American people and our supporters with the unvarnished truth."

The unvarnished truth, distributed as a four-page messaging document.

Hegseth himself calls them "sham articles of impeachment against yours truly" and says "we're not worried about that." And he spent Monday at the Naval War College in Newport, announcing 33 directives to purge "destructive ideologies" from the war colleges.

Thirty-three directives about curriculum. Zero sentences about Article I.

Congress has not declared war since 1942. Not Korea, not Vietnam, not Iraq, not Libya, not Iran. The power didn't get taken — it got handed over, one authorization-free conflict at a time, by members of both parties who found it more comfortable to let a president own the decision and keep the option of complaining about it later.

On Wednesday, 435 of them have to stop keeping that option.

Watch the roll call. Not the result — the roll call. It's the only part of this that will still be true in ten years.

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