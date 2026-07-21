American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
10hEdited

Every time the people in charge of Iran negotiate a truce they attack again as soon as we ease up on them. No more games. Finish it.

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Unchained Liberty's avatar
Unchained Liberty
9h

I wonder what brotherhood_obumashah is thinking right now?

Just kidding - I could not care less what that worthless, treasonous, excuse for a human feels about this.

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