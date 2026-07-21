Trump Tells CENTCOM to ‘Open the Gates of Hell’ After Iran Kills Three Americans — And He Means It

Three U.S. service members are dead. Two were killed at our military base in Jordan after an Iranian missile attack. The third was killed in Iraq while trying to safely detonate a downed Iranian drone. Within hours of their deaths, President Trump had three words for CENTCOM: gates of hell.

Trump ordered U.S. Central Command to escalate strikes against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) immediately following the attack. The operations mark the 9th consecutive night of American strikes against IRGC targets — a sustained campaign that shows no signs of pausing while American blood is still fresh on the ground.

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“Open the gates of hell on Iran,” Trump directed CENTCOM, per the reports. Not “consider proportional options.” Not “consult with allies about a measured response.” Open the gates of hell. The Commander-in-Chief spoke in a language the Revolutionary Guard understands.

Contrast this with recent history. When Iran’s proxies killed three U.S. troops at Tower 22 in Jordan in January 2024, the Biden administration waited nearly two weeks before responding. Two weeks of “deliberation” while Gold Star families buried their children. The message that sent to Tehran was unmistakable: kill Americans, we will not retaliate.

Trump’s message is different. You kill Americans, you get 7 nights of continuous strikes against your military infrastructure — and counting. No grace period. No coalition-building exercise. No face-saving off-ramp offered before the first bomb drops.

U.S. Forces fired missile son Tabriz, a city about 325 miles northwest of Tehran, that is believed to house underground missile bases run by the IRGC. Iran’s media acknowledged at least one person was killed inn the blasts. Iran’s state-run media outlet also said that at least 50 people were killed and more than 500 wounded in the latest round of strikes by the U.S.

The IRGC has spent decades operating through proxies precisely to maintain deniability. That fiction ended the moment Trump stopped pretending it was convincing. The strikes aren’t hitting proxy warehouses in Syria. They’re hitting Revolutionary Guard targets directly. The middleman got cut out.

Nine consecutive nights of bombings. Three dead Americans. 50 Iranians killed. The arithmetic is simple and the response is proportional in the only way that matters — it keeps going until the people who ordered the attack understand that the cost exceeds any conceivable benefit.

Pallets of cash bought a nuclear deal. Bombs buy something more durable.

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