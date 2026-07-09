American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Martin Maola's avatar
Martin Maola
11h

Why is it that all we have coming out of DC is investigation after investigation after investigation? In all the years of all these investigations, they have had to a mass a mountain of paperwork which conclusively proves what we have been saying all along: the people responsible for all the shit that’s happening against the Republican Party. Every bit of it is coming out of the DNC. We can prove it. We have proven it. The one thing that has not happened is prosecuting the people who did it. Why is that? Come on all U DC lawyers answer that one simple fucking question. Why have we seen no prosecutions? If any of us people outside the beltway did even a fraction of this shit we’d be in orange jumpsuits before we could say Hail Mary.

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Marianne Benioff's avatar
Marianne Benioff
10h

Remember the Democrats own words, "No one is above the law!" They have said it ad nauseum. Now Republicans, grow a pair and go get them!

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