They left the door open.

Not a metaphor. Not a figure of speech. The actual door. To the actual secure facility. Holding actual classified material. Overnight.

And the people who did it were, at that very moment, trying to put a former president in prison for — say it with me — mishandling classified documents.

He says you’re being MASS POISONED. The part about your brain is what could get him impeached.

On Wednesday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley released internal Justice Department messages showing that Jack Smith’s special counsel office — the crack team assembled to prove Donald Trump was a walking national security threat — had its own little classified-materials problem. Several of them, actually.

According to the records Grassley released, Smith’s operation allegedly granted access to classified documents without confirming the person had a “need to know.” That’s the most basic rule in the building. It’s the classified-handling equivalent of checking ID at the bar.

The records also indicate classified materials may have been moved out of Justice Department secure facilities without being properly accounted for. Which — and stop me if this sounds familiar — is roughly the accusation that launched a thousand cable news panels about Mar-a-Lago.

And then there’s the door.

A SCIF — a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, the vault-like room where the government’s most protected secrets live — accessible to Smith’s office personnel was left open at least overnight. Possibly longer. The internal records logged it as “a violation and incident.”

A violation and incident. The government’s own paperwork said so.

Grassley put it plainly in his letter to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche: “Talk about the pot calling the kettle black… These records expose yet another double standard of justice.”

Now, let’s be fair to Jack Smith’s team. Let’s apply their own standard.

Their position, argued in federal court with straight faces and taxpayer salaries, was that sloppy handling of classified material is so serious, so dangerous, so corrosive to national security that it warrants criminal indictment of a former — and future — president of the United States.

Fine. Standard accepted.

So what happens when the prosecution’s own shop can’t keep the vault locked? When their own logs say “violation”? When their own people allegedly hand classified access to folks who haven’t cleared the need-to-know bar?

You already know what happens. Nothing. That’s the whole point. That’s what a double standard is.

Hillary Clinton ran classified information through a homebrew server and got a press conference. Joe Biden kept classified documents in his garage next to the Corvette and got a special counsel report calling him a well-meaning old man with a bad memory. Jack Smith’s office left the SCIF open overnight and got — well, we’ll see. Grassley has given Blanche until July 22 to answer.

Trump got indicted.

The rules, it turns out, were never about the documents. They were about the man holding them.

And here’s the detail that should stick with you: we’re only learning this now. The prosecution that demanded total transparency from its target, that treated every banker’s box in Palm Beach like a smoking gun, kept its own “violation and incident” logs tucked away until a Senate committee pried them loose.

Smith, reached at his law firm, didn’t respond to inquiries. Of course he didn’t. Accountability is for other people. It always was.

The men who wanted to send a president to prison over classified papers couldn’t lock their own door.

That’s not a footnote to the Trump prosecution. That’s the epitaph.

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