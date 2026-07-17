American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
3hEdited

Comey, Clinton, Mueller, Schiff ALL participated in the creation and spreading of the "RussiaGate" LIE!. Hillary Clinton has NEVER been able to account for the over $2 billion from the 2010 Haitian Earthquake Recovery Fund that mysteriously went "unaccounted for" after being funneled thru the Clinton Foundation under her orders as Secretary of Take. Bill DiBlasio and his wife never accounted for almost $1 billion of NYC taxpayer money that was supposed to be for NYC's mentally challenged citizens that disappeared after being put in their care. It's funny how we see time after time they walk away from serious accusations with little, incompetent or no investigations at all.

The left is now ranting about Trump spending $15 million to fix the Reflecting Pool. What the lame stream media never mentions is how Obama spent $35 million "fixing" that pool between 2010 - 2012. They also stay graveyard quiet about the fact that that pool was losing 45,000 gallons of water per day after Obama's "fix". from 2012 - 2026 is 14 years - that equates to almost 230 million gallons of water lost - and paid for by the taxpayers. Never a peep out of the self proclaimed "environmentalist" either. It is time for fairly reported and accurate news. Those who are incapable of that should be kicked to the curb - they do not provide news - just their own damned opinions.

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Steenroid's avatar
Steenroid
3h

Thanks to you and Jeff Childers for your Substacks today. Any comment on DJT using Obama’s name last night? I wish DOJ would charge Obama.

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