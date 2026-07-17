For years, “shadow government” was the phrase they used to dismiss you. Say it out loud and you were a conspiracy theorist, a crank, somebody who’d spent too much time on the internet.

Then the documents got declassified.

Among the records released around President Trump’s Wednesday night address is a text message from Nikki Floris, who at the time was the deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division. Here is what she wrote, according to Just the News, which reviewed the declassified records:

Vote against 2027 Plandemic?



Before Election Day, see the disturbing details here

“I’m basically running a shadow government across the FBI at this point.”

Her words. Not a pundit’s characterization. Not an anonymous source’s paraphrase. A senior FBI counterintelligence official, in writing, describing her own operation — in the middle of an election year.

Let’s build the case, document by document, because that’s what these releases finally allow us to do.

Exhibit A: The recalled intelligence report. On September 25, 2020 — six weeks before the election — the FBI received an Intelligence Information Report from a confidential source alleging that the Chinese government was producing fake driver’s licenses to support fraudulent mail-in votes for Joe Biden. The declassified records show the bureau recalled and suppressed that report. It didn’t get investigated on the merits and debunked. It got pulled back.

Exhibit B: The massaged briefing. The President’s Daily Brief is supposed to be the unvarnished intelligence picture delivered to the Commander-in-Chief. In late November 2020, a strategic intelligence analyst specializing in China — name redacted in the released records — wrote this: “We have deliberately massaged our one pending PDB to avoid any direct links to the election.”

Read that again. Deliberately massaged. To avoid links to the election. The analysts weren’t debating whether the intelligence was solid. They were shaping what the President of the United States would be permitted to know about it.

Exhibit C: The man who tried to tell the truth. Christopher Porter, a former National Intelligence Council officer, says the CIA blocked efforts to inform President Trump about Chinese acquisition of American voter data — and stopped reports from reaching Congress, too. Under the Biden administration, Porter’s job was changed to exclude election work. Then he was terminated. In this system, the officials who buried intelligence kept their careers. The one who tried to move it lost his.

Now put the exhibits alongside what Trump laid out Wednesday night: declassified records indicating China acquired some 220 million U.S. voter files. In his address, Trump said “raw intelligence obtained by the FBI in 2020, yet buried by rogue bureaucrats, stated that China’s activities even included an attempt to manufacture illegal ballots for Joe Biden,” and charged that officials “worked to actively suppress and downplay information about the extent of China’s sinister election meddling, covering it up from both the president and the American people.”

You can quibble with Trump’s rhetoric if you like. You cannot quibble with the texts. They are the government’s own words about the government’s own conduct.

And here’s the constitutional problem, stripped of all the noise: the President is the elected official. The voters chose him. Article II vests the executive power in him — not in a deputy assistant director, not in a redacted analyst, not in whoever decides which intelligence is too politically inconvenient for the Oval Office. When unelected officials filter what a President is allowed to know, they aren’t protecting democracy. They are replacing it. An intelligence apparatus that curates reality for the elected executive has made itself the executive.

This isn’t happening in a vacuum, either. The American Center for Law and Justice filed suit this week to force the FBI to produce records on “Arctic Frost” — the Jack Smith-era operation that, per the ACLJ’s filing, obtained phone records of Kash Patel and Susie Wiles while they were private citizens, along with records touching 44 members of Congress. Different case, same posture: the bureau collecting on the political opposition while stonewalling anyone who asks questions.

The pattern is the story. Intelligence flowing toward one party’s benefit gets recalled. Briefings get “massaged.” Whistleblowers get fired. And the official at the center of FBI counterintelligence describes it all, in her own words, as a shadow government.

They told you it didn’t exist. She texted that she was running it.

The documents are declassified now. The question is what Congress — and the American people — do with them.

Share