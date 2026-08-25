American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Pat Steele's avatar
Pat Steele
1h

This is what the loosing Enemy does, Iran, Islam, muslim, democrat socalist are the enemy without And within! Rember, American Citizens unite, do not surrender, never give up, never surrender, do not appease our enemy. Live free or die, Trust in our GOD to defeat our enemies, overcome to U.S.A. Victory!

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Prosper N Egan's avatar
Prosper N Egan
1h

If they were to harm anyone in the President's family, Hades would come raining down on them.

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