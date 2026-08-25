A government somewhere spent real money, real staff, and real production hours making a slick propaganda video with a title lifted straight from a slasher film: “Where to Kill Barron Trump.” They dressed it up with photographs of the dormitories at his university. Then, for good measure, somebody reportedly attached a ten-million-dollar bounty to the president’s 20-year-old son.

Ah, the fearsome Islamic Revolutionary Guard — self-proclaimed scourge of the Great Satan, terror of two continents, the movement that was going to humble the superpowers and reshape the map. Reduced now to filming a how-to clip about a college kid who’s just trying to get through midterms.

Let’s say it plainly, because it deserves to be said plainly. State media tied to the mullahs — the propaganda shop of a regime that jails women over their hair — aired a video singling out the president’s youngest son by name. It featured images of where he goes to school. It signed off with a line that would be laughable coming from anyone who didn’t also own missiles: “This is just the beginning! Barron Trump, wait for us!”

Trump allies are sounding the alarm. All eyes are on Iran, but this is the real problem

The Secret Service confirmed it’s aware. Spokesman Nate Herring said the agency “investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees” and then, wisely, refused to say one more word about how they’re handling it. Good. Some things you don’t announce to the guys making the videos.

And this isn’t even the regime’s first production of the season. Earlier they put out a similar charmer aimed at the First Lady — a real crowd-pleaser titled “Where to Kill Melania?!” Threaten the president, threaten his wife, now threaten his college-age son. What’s next on the release schedule, a diss track?

Remember the sacred rule we all got lectured about for a decade? The children of political figures are off-limits. Untouchable. Every anchor in America reached for the smelling salts if someone so much as cracked a joke about a politician’s kid. A foreign government just published a literal kill-list aimed at a 20-year-old, and that same crowd can barely cough up a statement. Funny how “off-limits” only ever seemed to point one direction.

Step back and look at what Iran’s revolution has actually become. This was going to be the vanguard of the Muslim world. Forty-six years later, its big play is a snuff-film thumbnail about a kid worried about his GPA. That’s not the roar of a rising power. That’s the noise a cornered animal makes.

A confident nation aims its threats at its enemies’ armies. A desperate one makes videos about their children. The regime has downgraded from “Death to America” rallies to casing a student’s dorm — and it wants us to find that menacing. It’s pathetic, which does not, unfortunately, make it harmless.

Here’s why you don’t laugh it off completely. In 1989, Iran’s founding Ayatollah issued a fatwa — a formal religious murder order — against a novelist named Salman Rushdie over a book. Everyone called it theater. Thirty-three years later, in 2022, a man climbed onto a stage in New York and stabbed Rushdie ten times, blinding him in one eye. This regime doesn’t forget, and it doesn’t print expiration dates on its threats.

This is also just what a regime does when it’s losing. Tehran spent this year getting taken apart — its supreme leader dead, its proxies scattered, its prized program in rubble. A government that can no longer beat armies starts hunting softer targets, reaching for the people it can still hope to frighten. That’s not strength making a comeback. That’s the desperation phase — and the desperation phase is exactly when the plots we already know about, the ones aimed at former officials, quietly stop being press releases and start becoming operations.

So watch what the “let’s just restart the deal” crowd does with this. There’s always a faction in Washington itching to hand Tehran another pallet of cash and call it diplomacy. A regime that publishes kill-lists of American kids just told you, on camera, exactly what it does with the runway you give it. Every appeaser who pretends otherwise from here on out is choosing not to know.

Iran told Barron Trump to “wait for them.” Given how this regime’s year has gone, they ought to be a whole lot more worried about who’s waiting for them.

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