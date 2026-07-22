American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Nunya's avatar
Nunya
27mEdited

I am blown away by how many “young” (aged 30-60ish) people I know who feel like Trump has made America unsafe. … when in fact, it’s just the opposite.

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Gregory Alterton's avatar
Gregory Alterton
30m

We don’t want them back

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