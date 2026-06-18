American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Alan Devincentis's avatar
Alan Devincentis
6d

If I’m not mistaken, your pal hunter lied on the form. He said he didn’t do drugs, whilst being a junkie. I’m pretty sure that part of the law doesnt apply here. If you fill out the 4473 with lies,you’re making a false statement. I pretty sure that’s what he was charged with.

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Inverted Pyramid's avatar
Inverted Pyramid
6d

Nice write up… concise and to the point!

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