American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Miquel De Cervantes's avatar
Miquel De Cervantes
6h

Well,well,well, 30% of the cost my tiny 3 bedroom house ( bought during the Biden administration) was due his opening the flood gates and allowing a tsunami of future Democrats in.

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