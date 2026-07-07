You weren’t crazy.

You weren’t a conspiracy theorist. You weren’t “spreading misinformation.” You weren’t a xenophobe who needed a lecture from a cable news anchor making seven figures a year.

You were right.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas — not Breitbart, not some guy in a bunker, the actual Federal Reserve — just published a working paper with a title so dry you could strike a match on it: “The Impacts of Unauthorized Immigration on U.S. Labor and Housing Markets: New Evidence from Administrative Microdata.”

Here’s what’s buried inside that snoozer of a title.

The Biden-era illegal immigration wave — roughly seven million people by the Congressional Budget Office’s count — drove about 30 percent of the increase in home prices and about 20 percent of the increase in rents.

Read that again. Not 3 percent. Not “a negligible effect, actually.” Thirty percent of the home price surge. One-fifth of your rent hike.

Every time you signed a lease renewal and felt sick. Every time you looked at a starter home that cost what a mansion cost ten years ago. Every time you did the math and realized your kids might never own anything.

A third of that pain had a cause. And you were called a bigot for naming it.

For four years, the official position of every fact-checker, every economist with a blue checkmark, and every politician with a straight face was the same: immigration has no meaningful effect on housing costs. It was corporate greed. It was interest rates. It was “supply chain issues.” It was anything — literally anything — except the seven million people who showed up needing somewhere to sleep.

You didn’t need a PhD to see the problem. Seven million new people. No seven million new houses. Prices go up. Your grandmother could have worked that out at the kitchen table.

But when you said it out loud, you got the treatment. “That’s a talking point.” “That’s been debunked.” “Correlation isn’t causation, sweetie.”

Now the Fed’s own researchers ran the numbers — administrative microdata, the real stuff, not a survey of people’s feelings — and the number came back exactly where common sense said it would.

Here’s my favorite detail. The paper carries the standard warning label: it’s a working paper. Preliminary. Doesn’t represent the official views of the Federal Reserve.

Good. Let’s be honest about that, because honesty is what separates us from them.

But think about what that disclaimer actually means. This isn’t the Fed’s press office spinning a narrative. This is what the Fed’s own economists found when nobody told them what the answer was supposed to be. The researchers went in, followed the data, and came out with a conclusion the entire establishment spent four years calling a hate crime.

Even their own people. Even inside the building. When they just do the math, the math says you were right.

Don’t hold your breath waiting for the correction segment on the evening news. There won’t be one.

The same people who called you a conspiracy theorist will pivot without blinking. Watch for it — the story will quietly shift from “immigration doesn’t affect housing costs, you rube” to “well, obviously it does, everyone knew that.” No apology. No accountability. The memory hole is always hungry.

But you should remember. Because this is the pattern now, and it’s worth saying plainly:

First they call it a lie. Then they call it a conspiracy theory. Then it shows up in a Federal Reserve working paper with a regression table.

The lab leak. The laptop. The border numbers. And now the price of your house.

You were right about this one too. Clip this article and save it — you’ll need it the next time they tell you not to believe your own eyes.

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