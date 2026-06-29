American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Eamonn McKeown's avatar
Eamonn McKeown
10m

I cut off a former now deceased drinking buddy when he called me sanctimonious in my politics.

He and Barrett were super tight in his opinion due to their shared ND nexus.

I’ll take being called that if she was his idol.

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Dale's avatar
Dale
23m

The line in the article: "Nothing in this country is more permanent than a temporary emergency measure." is the greatest truth I have heard recently. In 1974 we did away with the Usury Law which limited charging more than either ten or twelve percent on loans due to high inflation. No one was loaning money. We were told it was a "Temporary Measure" required to get the economy moving. Funny, it was never reinstated and that is why the banks can charge 23 percent on credit cards and more. But the people went along with it and now we know it was also a lie under the guise of being "Temporary"..

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