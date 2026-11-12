President Trump is taking the BBC to trial.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in Florida ruled that Trump’s defamation lawsuit against Britain’s state broadcaster can go to a jury. The judge found the network had put words in Trump’s mouth, and that it did so one week before Americans went to the polls.

The BBC is no ordinary network. It operates under a royal charter and is paid for by a mandatory license fee charged to British households. Even so, it chose to air a documentary about an American election, with the vote only days away.

The documentary, “Trump: A Second Chance?”, aired on the BBC’s flagship Panorama program in the final week of the 2024 campaign.

* * *

There's a cancer medicine in your grocery store's produce cooler

>>> Unlock the vault >>

* * *

According to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Kuntz, the BBC took words from two separate parts of Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, speech and “spliced together” a statement that “Trump never said.” The edit made it look as if Trump told the crowd to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell” in one breath.

The BBC left out what Trump actually told that crowd. He told them to make their voices heard “peacefully and patriotically.”

For five years, Americans have been told Jan. 6 was an insurrection Trump incited. The BBC made that story easier to sell by cutting out the word “peacefully.”

The network has admitted it. According to the court, the BBC conceded “it had edited a video to make it appear as though President Trump made a statement he never made.”

Kuntz opened his ruling with four words: “This may seem familiar.” Then he explained why this case is different from Trump’s past lawsuits. The BBC didn’t just get something wrong, he found. It manufactured a statement.

The judge found “sufficient evidence of actual malice,” the high bar a public figure has to clear to win a defamation case. He wrote that the BBC had been “playing fast and loose with the factual accuracy” of its content.

The BBC also argued a Florida court has no business judging what a British network airs in Britain. The judge pointed out that the network “even emailed U.S. and Florida based commenters” with instructions on how to watch the documentary.

The BBC didn’t get caught by Trump. It got caught by one of its own.

Last November, a memo from Michael Prescott, a former outside adviser to the BBC’s standards committee, leaked to the press. It laid out the splice in detail. Within days, BBC Director-General Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness had both resigned, and BBC Chairman Samir Shah apologized to Trump.

The BBC still refused to pay him a dime. Now a jury may make that decision for it.

The BBC isn’t the first network to twist Trump’s words, and it wouldn’t be the first to pay for it. In 2024, ABC paid $15 million to settle Trump’s defamation suit over George Stephanopoulos’s on-air claims. Last year, Paramount paid $16 million to settle his lawsuit over a “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris.

Trump called Tuesday’s ruling a “huge victory” and vowed to keep fighting “all of those who try to deceive the American People!”

The judge tossed a second claim Trump brought under Florida’s consumer-protection law. The defamation claim, the heart of the case, is going forward.

The BBC said it was “surprised by this decision but respect the Court’s authority,” and that it remains “confident in our position.”

It has already admitted the edit. Trump is seeking $5 billion.

Share