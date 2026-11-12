American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
3h

Fined and removed from the air after they pay whatever amount the jury awards Trump. New agencies that knowingly spead lies are not new agencies - they are propaganda machines. When I see all of the lunacy today I keep remembering Nakita Kruschev saying back in the 60's that "America will be destroyed from within". Looks like he nailed it.

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