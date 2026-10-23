American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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DTHpilot2.0's avatar
DTHpilot2.0
4d

https://substack.com/@icthis2dthpilot/note/c-368463983?r=94izom

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Jennie Corsi's avatar
Jennie Corsi
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Do you think Leonardo DaVinci's algorithmic self portrait might look anything like the Mona Lisa?

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