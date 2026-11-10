American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Mr Ed's avatar
Mr Ed
20h

What the hell is Massie doing? We voted you out so take it like a man, not like a middle school girl by filing your whining unconstitutional impeachment papers. You are just making the whole party look bad. Switch over to the democrats.

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Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
20h

I love how Massie thinks he’s making some historic lame duck last stand…and the incoming freshman socialists think they somehow won the right to instantly remake the President’s cabinet. Someone needs to tell these nut bags they have no power till January and even then most of what they want is pie in the sky BS guaranteed to get trumps veto. It is highly entertaining, though!

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