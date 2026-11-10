Tomorrow the country honors its veterans. Tonight the House votes on whether to move forward with impeaching one.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay with the Army National Guard and came home with two Bronze Stars. On Tuesday morning he stood at a podium in the Pentagon and called the effort to impeach him what it is.

“Their service was not a crime,” Hegseth said of the troops who carried out President Trump’s orders. “These are heroes, and no politician in Washington will tell them otherwise.”

“It puts a target on the backs of American warriors by signaling that Congress will undermine their missions in real time,” he said. “This is not patriotism. This is sabotage."

Democrats have taken both houses. What’s coming next could get ugly, fast. The warning signs are already there. See what’s unfolding and how to prepare:

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky filed eight articles of impeachment on Monday, accusing Hegseth of running the Iran war without congressional authorization, disregarding laws meant to protect civilians and retaliating against Sen. Mark Kelly. House Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries says he’s a “hard yes.”

None of it is going to remove Pete Hegseth from office.

Tonight the House votes on a motion to block the resolution. If that motion fails, the articles get a full vote, and with Republicans holding the House 218 to 214, impeachment would need only about three Republicans. Massie says he has none.

Massie lost his own primary in May and is on his way out of Congress. President Trump called him a “stone-cold loser” on Monday and said he’ll stand by Hegseth no matter what the House does.

“He won two wars,” Trump said. “He was in charge.”

Keep an eye on how tonight’s vote lands. Either way, this isn’t the end of it. Democrats take over the House in January, and they can bring impeachment back whenever they want.

Even if they pass it, though, Hegseth wouldn’t be removed.

Impeachment in the House is an accusation. Removal happens only if the Senate convicts, and the Constitution sets that bar at two-thirds, or 67 senators.

If the House impeaches him before January, the case goes to today’s Senate, where Republicans are in charge. They could toss the articles out the same way Chuck Schumer’s Democrats tossed out the case against Joe Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, in 2024, without ever holding a trial.

If Democrats wait until they run the Senate, they still come up short. They’ll hold 56 seats at most, depending on how Alaska and Mississippi land. To reach 67, every Democrat would have to vote to convict, and so would at least 11 Republicans.

History says that won’t happen. In more than 230 years, the Senate has never removed a Cabinet secretary. Before Mayorkas, only one had ever been impeached: William Belknap, President Grant’s Secretary of War, in 1876. The Senate acquitted him.

“Now, they’re trying a third time, this time against a member of his cabinet,” Hegseth said Tuesday, pointing to Trump’s two impeachments and two acquittals. “They will fail again. And if standing with President Trump puts me in that company, I’ll take that company every day of the week.”

The record Democrats want to impeach him over is one most Americans would be proud of. Hegseth says that in Operation Epic Fury, American forces struck more than 13,000 targets in Iran and destroyed more than 80% of its nuclear industrial base. The operation that captured Nicolás Maduro took 48 minutes, with no American lives lost.

It came at a cost, and Hegseth didn’t hide from that on Tuesday. Eighteen Americans died in Operation Epic Fury.

“We know their names. I’ve been to Dover. We honor them every day,” he said. “But their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve.”

He also answered the charge at the center of the articles, that American forces target civilians.

“That is a lie,” he said. “And that is a slander against every professional who flew, sailed, and fought on these missions.”

Hegseth says fights over war policy belong in debates and elections. The Constitution reserves impeachment for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

To remove him, Democrats need 67 senators. Starting in January, they’ll have at most 56.

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