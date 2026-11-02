A judge in Mississippi threw out an entire election because 78 percent of the mail ballots were dirty.

Not our reporting. PolitiFact’s. Which is a little awkward, because PolitiFact is the same outfit PBS just cited to explain why a race flipping at three in the morning is nothing anybody should lose sleep over.

Sixty-six of the eighty-four absentee ballots, in a race decided by 37 votes. The judge ordered a brand new election and had one of the notaries arrested. We’ll come back to it, because the details are worse than that sentence makes them sound.

On October 31 — three days before the midterms, which is just a wild coincidence — the PBS News account posted this: “If you go to bed on election night and don’t know who won a midterm congressional race, that’s normal. And if you wake up the next morning and find that a candidate who was behind hours earlier has since pulled ahead, that’s normal, too.”

The attribution at the end: “(via @PolitiFact).”

So the fact-checkers who documented a judge voiding an election over absentee fraud are now the authority on why absentee counting should never worry anybody. Same shop. Same byline department. Different week, different assignment.

Here's the question nobody at PBS wants in the comments.

Why would a newsroom publish the explanation for an irregularity three days before the irregularity happens?

Nobody pre-explains an honest count. When your bank statement is clean, the bank doesn't mail you a brochure in October titled "Why Missing Money Is Normal, Actually." When the restaurant kitchen is spotless, the manager doesn't walk over before you order to discuss how common rat droppings are in the industry.

You only build the excuse in advance when you already know you're going to need it.

And this one got built early, got built with a hashtag-ready tagline, and got pushed by an institution that spent almost sixty years with its hand in your pocket.

Let's talk about who is doing the reassuring, because it matters.

The federal government has bankrolled public broadcasting since the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967. Almost six decades of your money, routed through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, out to PBS and its stations. Generations of Americans paid for that newsroom whether they ever watched a minute of it or not.

Then in 2025, Congress finally said enough and rescinded $1.1 billion. CPB announced it was winding down, and on January 5 of this year it confirmed it would dissolve entirely. A federal judge blocked the executive order aimed at the funding in March, which restored exactly zero dollars to anybody.

Read that sequence again, because it's the whole argument. A majority of the United States Congress looked at this outlet, concluded it was running a political operation on the public dime, and cut the check off. That's not our hot take — that's a roll-call vote.

And here's the punchline. They got defunded for being a left-wing shop, and the very first big election after the money stopped, their contribution is a press release telling you not to worry about the counting.

You can defund a newsroom. Turns out you can't deprogram one.

Now let's look at what, specifically, we are all supposed to find normal. The details are in the PolitiFact article PBS republished — and they are worse than the tweet lets on.

Troy, Michigan has about 66,000 voters and a handful of drop boxes. City Clerk M. Aileen Dickson said that in past elections, Troy finished counting before midnight.

Before midnight. In Michigan. Somebody notify the Smithsonian.

Now Detroit. Over half a million voters. Thirty-eight drop boxes spread across roughly 140 square miles — which means, as Detroit's chief of elections operations Daniel A. Baxter explained, it takes a few hours after the polls close just to go collect the ballots and truck them across the city to Huntington Place for tabulation.

The target to finish is 4 a.m. Detroit predicts it'll report about 95 percent of ballots on election night, and then Baxter added the sentence that should be carved over the door: "It is an estimate, not a statutory deadline or guarantee."

An estimate. Not a guarantee. Your pizza place makes firmer commitments than that.

As of the evening of October 26, roughly half of Detroit's 106,000 absentee ballots had come back. The other 53,000 were out there in the world somewhere — in a mailbox, on a kitchen counter, under a stack of grocery coupons, in a tote bag in somebody's trunk.

Same state. Same laws. Same night. One city is finished by midnight. The other is aiming for sunrise and declining to promise it.

That's not a theory. That's their own reporting, and it's the part the "that's normal" post left out.

Here is where "fraud is impossible" dies, and it dies in a courtroom, not on the internet.

In 2023, Bridgeport, Connecticut ran a Democratic mayoral primary. Incumbent Joe Ganim beat challenger John Gomes by 251 votes on September 12. Then video surfaced of Democratic Town Committee vice chairwoman Wanda Geter-Pataky apparently stuffing multiple absentee ballots into one of the city's absentee drop boxes.

Superior Court Judge William Clark threw out the primary and ordered a new one. His words: "The videos are shocking to the court and should be shocking to all of the parties." The court found a "significant mishandling of ballots." Connecticut's Secretary of State then went public asking for drop box surveillance and a dedicated state election court — which is an odd ask if there was never anything to see.

Bridgeport had four drop boxes. Four. One party official on camera at one of them was enough to void a city primary.

Detroit has thirty-eight, scattered over 140 square miles, emptied into trucks in the dark, by human beings, hours after the polls close.

And we're the paranoid ones for asking how that chain of custody gets documented.

Back to Mississippi, because the details are devastating and every one of them is PolitiFact’s own reporting. Here’s the headline they ran on it in March of 2021: “Judge did order new election in small Miss. city after finding ballot problems, evidence of fraud.”

A Democratic runoff for Ward 1 alderman in Aberdeen, Mississippi — population about 5,300 — was held in June 2020. Nicholas Holliday was declared the winner over Robert Devaull by 37 votes, 177 to 140. Devaull sued.

Judge Jeff Weill, appointed to the case by the Mississippi Supreme Court, issued a 64-page order. He found irregularities in 66 of the 84 absentee ballots cast. Seventy-eight percent. Thirty-five had been accepted that should have been rejected. Fifteen more were rejected "seemingly arbitrarily" despite having the same defects as the ones that got counted.

He ordered a brand new election. Then he issued an arrest warrant for one of the notaries, Dallas Jones, writing that "it distinctly appeared" she had helped people vote absentee illegally and "conspired with unknown others to accomplish same."

Her testimony is the part that'll make you laugh and then make you cold. She first said she was called to an alderwoman's home to fix one absentee ballot and ended up notarizing "about 30-something ballots." Later she testified she'd only handled the one. A second notary swore every signature she notarized belonged to a family member, then couldn't remember which family members.

Judge Weill's finding: "significant evidence of fraud" by both women and the "unnamed co-conspirators with whom they coordinated their efforts."

Oh, and the mayor of Aberdeen at the time pleaded guilty to embezzling public funds for trips he never took, which got him removed from office. Just ambiance.

Thirty-seven votes. Seventy-eight percent of the absentees bad. A judge, a court order, an arrest warrant — and a fact-checking outfit that wrote the whole thing up in 2021 and is now the citation for why you should go to sleep.

If a Mississippi alderman race feels small to you, fine. Let's go bigger.

North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, 2018. The state board of elections decertified the result and ordered an entirely new election after investigators found absentee ballot requests submitted under forged signatures — including one in the name of a dead voter. Operative McCrae Dowless had paid workers to collect absentee request forms and ballots and to falsify the witness certifications, and paid them per ballot collected.

A seat in the United States House of Representatives. Thrown out. Over mail ballots.

That happened. It's in the record. Nobody at PBS is obligated to mention it, and look at that, nobody did.

So when the official line is "there's no evidence of fraud," understand what that sentence actually contains. The honest version is: there's no evidence of fraud in the races nobody contested. Every single case above surfaced because a loser with money and lawyers refused to go home. Aberdeen took a 64-page order. Bridgeport took surveillance footage and a judge. NC-9 took a full state investigation.

Now ask yourself how many races had no John Gomes. No Robert Devaull. No camera pointed at the box.

You've been told for six years that your instinct here is a disorder. It isn't. It's arithmetic.

Fraud doesn't need a conspiracy of thousands. It needs three things: ballots outside anyone's custody, time, and a margin somebody can see coming. Our rules now hand over all three, by statute.

The Supreme Court settled the ballot part in June, ruling 5-4 in Watson v. Republican National Committee that states may count mail ballots postmarked by Election Day and received afterward. Justice Barrett wrote it, joined by Chief Justice Roberts and the three liberals: "Nothing in the federal election-day statutes requires ballots to be received by election day." Fourteen states run on that grace period.

That's the law, and it's final. But look at the clock it creates. California accepts ballots up to a week late, gives counties thirteen days to report most results, and up to thirty for signature fixes. Alaska takes overseas ballots for fifteen days after Election Day — in a race featuring four candidates, two of them named Dan Sullivan, where the Justice Department sued on October 22 to block certification if the Republican incumbent loses.

Two Dan Sullivans and a lawsuit filed before a single vote was counted. That's normal, by the way.

And the margin? The margin is on television all night. Anyone watching knows exactly how many votes a county would need to produce, and exactly how long they have to produce them.

Their own expert gave the game away without meaning to. Election technology consultant Ryan Macias told PolitiFact: "States are neither fast or slow, they all count and certify the results in accordance with the laws passed by their state legislature."

Right. The laws the legislature passed. Which means the speed is a decision somebody made on purpose — not weather, not fate, not an act of God. Ohio proved it in 2025 by scrapping its four-day grace period and requiring absentees in hand by poll close. One bill. Four fewer days of mystery.

Ohio looked at its own rules and shut the window. California looked at its own rules and built a calendar. Both are "in accordance with the laws passed by their state legislature." Both get called normal. The word has officially stopped working.

Here's what gives the whole operation away, and it's sitting in plain sight at the bottom of their own article.

Scroll to PolitiFact's source list. October 28, 2020: "Donald Trump wrong that a winner has to be announced Election Night." October 3, 2022: "Not all results will be known on election night 2022. That's normal." November 21, 2024: "No, ballots counted after Election Day don't mean elections were stolen." And now October 2026.

Four cycles. Same thesis. Same month. Practically the same headline. The pre-bunk is a seasonal institution at this point, like pumpkin spice and sudden principled concern about the filibuster.

Now watch the direction it moves. In 2020 the claim was just that a winner doesn't have to be declared on election night. By 2026 the claim is that a candidate losing at bedtime and leading at breakfast is also normal, and that 95 percent in Detroit is an estimate rather than a guarantee. Every cycle, the thing we're ordered to accept gets a little fatter, and the piece ordering us to accept it shows up a little earlier.

Run it forward. You don't need a crystal ball, just a calendar. By 2028 somebody publishes the very calm explainer about why a full week is the new normal — and they'll cite California, where it already is. The ceiling exists too: a contested North Carolina Supreme Court race from 2024 wasn't resolved until the Republican conceded in May of 2025. Six months. There's an intern somewhere already outlining why six months is normal, actually, and historians agree.

But the real damage isn't the delay. It's what the pre-bunk is training the audience to do.

When you tell millions of people in advance that a 3 a.m. reversal is normal, you have not informed them. You have pre-loaded them to treat the evidence as misinformation before the evidence exists. Aberdeen only got overturned because a judge was willing to read 84 absentee ballots. Bridgeport only got overturned because somebody looked at the footage. If the reflex you've installed in the public is "noticing is the crime," then nobody looks, nobody sues, nobody subpoenas the notary — and that, right there, is the first election in American history where fraud is genuinely safe.

That's not a prediction about Tuesday. It's a description of the machine being built around Tuesday.

So here's ours, and we'll take bets. Around 11 p.m. a race will be close. Around 2 a.m. a batch will land. By 9 a.m. the explainers go live, the word "normal" gets deployed about four thousand times, and anyone who points at Troy, Michigan gets told they're undermining democracy.

Don't take the bait, and don't take the lecture either. You are not required to trust a process whose own officials won't guarantee it, whose own expert admits the speed is a political choice, and whose own fact-checkers documented three overturned elections before deciding the subject was closed.

Suspicion isn't a conspiracy theory. It's the correct response to a system that keeps asking for the benefit of the doubt and keeps refusing to earn it.

They wrote the headline themselves: a judge did order a new election after finding evidence of fraud.

Then they told you to go to sleep.

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