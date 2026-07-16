Ossoff Denounces ‘Billionaire Money’ While 39 Out-of-State Billionaires Fund His Campaign

Thirty-nine out-of-state billionaires have poured money into Sen. Jon Ossoff’s reelection campaign. Ossoff, the Georgia Democrat widely considered the most endangered Senate incumbent in the country, has collected nearly $500,000 from billionaire donors since he first ran for Congress in 2017 — with more than $154,000 arriving in 2025 alone.

Ossoff has spent the last several years telling anyone who’ll listen that “money in politics is, like, the root of all of this.”

The Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr unearthed the FEC records that make the senator’s position rather difficult to defend. Among the billionaires writing checks to the man who rails against billionaire money: George Soros, his son Jonathan Soros, Jennifer Soros, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker — whose net worth exceeds $3.5 billion — LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, tech billionaire Eric Schmidt, hedge fund manager Henry Laufer, liberal megadonor Patricia Stryker, Amy Goldman Fowler, and Liz Simons.

Ossoff hasn’t been subtle about his supposed position on this. He’s said the “vast sums of corporate and billionaire money in our political system” are why ordinary people are “so ill-served by Congress.” He’s blamed Citizens United for unleashing “the torrent of secret, corporate, and billionaire money that has deeply corrupted Congress.” He’s warned that “wealthy and powerful groups can spend limitless amounts in secret to manipulate elections.”

All while cashing their checks.

The geography of the money is almost as revealing as its source. More than 80 percent of what Ossoff raised in his most recent filing period came from outside Georgia. Over 50 percent of his maxed-out donors hail from California, New York, or the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia corridor. In his first Senate cycle, 60 percent of contributions came from out-of-state.

The Ossoff campaign’s response is predictable: they point to 233,000 donors with an average contribution of $36. That’s the small-dollar shield every politician grabs when the big-dollar numbers get uncomfortable. It doesn’t change the fact that billionaires from coast to coast are funding a senator who built his brand on opposing billionaire money in politics.

The NRSC put it plainly: “Jon Ossoff tells Georgians he’ll fight corrupt billionaire money, but then in D.C. cashes hundreds of thousands.”

And it extends beyond individual billionaires. Ossoff’s campaign has accepted contributions from employees at Amazon, Home Depot, Verizon, Deloitte, Eli Lilly, Boeing, Pfizer, Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Meta — the same corporate class he claims to stand against. Trump won Georgia in 2024 by a two-point margin, and Ossoff knows the populist lane is his only shot at survival. So the messaging says one thing. The FEC filings say another.

The 39 out-of-state billionaires aren’t a secret. They’re named. They’re documented. They filed with the Federal Election Commission, which means anyone with an internet connection can read the receipts. The question isn’t whether Ossoff takes billionaire money — it’s whether he thinks Georgia voters can’t Google.

Apparently “coin-operated” is only a problem when someone else is collecting the coins.

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