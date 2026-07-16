American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Democrat hypocrisy at its finest. And he got into office through a CROOKED ELECTION in 2020!

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
20m

That is just the money declared. There are limits for contributions. But many billionaires have many companies and people working for them that can make contributions with them with company money or money provided by the billionaire. Off shore accounts can come into play as well. I personally don't see why it is legal for out of state people to contribute state elections. If you are not a resident of that state that is influencing or meddling with that election.

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