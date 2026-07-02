American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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DTH Pilot's avatar
DTH Pilot
5h

USE TO BE “WE THE PEOPLE”, NOW ITS WHO THE FUCK EVER…

MAKE CITIZENSHIP MATTER AGAIN.

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
5h

Sounds like the end of "Tenure". That should have been done long ago.

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