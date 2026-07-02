Read the man’s own words. When Donald Trump sat down with Breitbart this week, he didn’t talk about the Supreme Court like a president who’d won a case. He talked like a man who’d just been handed a set of keys.

The win, he said, “more than made up” for the disappointing birthright-citizenship ruling. “That was a very big win.”

Very big. Let that sink in, because the boys in Washington are already trying to bury it under six paragraphs of legal fog.

Most won’t see this coming… See what you can do!

Here’s the plain English version.

For ninety-one years, an army of unelected bureaucrats sat behind a velvet rope called Humphrey’s Executor. A 1935 Supreme Court invention that said the President — the one guy on the ballot, the one guy you can actually fire at the voting booth — could NOT remove the commissioners running the “independent” agencies. The FTC. The alphabet soup. The people who write the rules you live under and answer to exactly nobody.

That velvet rope is gone.

Three days ago, in Trump v. Slaughter, the Court ruled 6-3 that the President can fire these officials at will. No cause required. No permission slip from a bureaucrat. The specific fight was over Trump firing FTC Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter back in March of last year — and the Court said he was right to do it, and right to do it without asking.

Ninety-one years of administrative-state armor, cracked open in a single afternoon.

Now understand what “independent agency” always meant. It never meant independent from politics. It meant independent from YOU. Independent from the guy you elected. It meant a permanent government that ran on autopilot no matter how you voted, staffed by people who could not be touched, could not be fired, and could not be held accountable by anyone who ever had to face a ballot.

That’s the “fourth branch.” The one the Founders never wrote down. The one that grew like mold in the basement of the republic while everybody was watching the other three.

And Trump just walked into the basement and flipped on the lights.

Justice Sotomayor knows exactly what happened. Her dissent called the ruling “grievously wrong” — and you’ll notice she didn’t argue the Constitution names a fourth branch of unfireable regulators. She couldn’t. Because it doesn’t. What she’s really mourning is the machine. The comfortable arrangement where the people who actually run your life never have to worry about an election.

Here’s the part the establishment won’t say out loud: they were always fine with this power — as long as their people held it. For decades the administrative state was a one-way ratchet, and every “norm” and “guardrail” existed to protect the bureaucrats from the voters. Now the ratchet turns the other direction, and suddenly they’ve discovered a deep and tender concern for “agency independence.”

Spare me.

Either the President runs the executive branch or a self-appointed priesthood of commissioners does. The Constitution picked. Article Two, first sentence: “The executive Power shall be vested in a President.” Not a President and 400 unfireable regulators he’s forbidden to touch. A President.

For ninety-one years the courts pretended otherwise. This week they stopped pretending.

Trump called it a very big win, and for once the man undersold it. This isn’t a win. It’s the return of a principle so old Washington forgot it was ever true — that the people who govern you should answer to somebody who answers to you.

The fourth branch had a good run. Ninety-one years without a single voter laying a hand on it.

The bill just came due.

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