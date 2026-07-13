Sometime in the seven o’clock hour last Saturday evening, Lindsey Graham picked up the phone and called the President of the United States.

He had just landed from Ukraine. He’d visited a drone factory on Friday, flown home, and — according to President Trump’s own account on Meet the Press — had one thing on his mind.

“He called and he said, ‘We’re all set for the Save America Act,’” Trump recalled. “We thought maybe we might even meet today. And then that was it.”

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Hours later, Graham was gone. The D.C. medical examiner’s preliminary finding: aortic dissection — a ruptured aorta from chronic heart disease. Seventy-one years old, dead at his Capitol Hill home the same night he returned from a war zone.

We should be precise about what we know here, because precision is a form of respect. The “last phone call” account comes from Trump himself, speaking publicly the next day. Nobody else was on the line. But the substance isn’t in dispute by anyone: in his final days, Graham was, in Trump’s words, “pushing the SAVE America Act like crazy” — the bill requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote and identification to cast a ballot.

Think about that for a moment. A man who spent four decades in public life — Air Force JAG officer, congressman, senator, the most famous hawk in the building — spent his last conscious hours working the phones for a bill about the integrity of the ballot box.

That’s not an accident. That’s a man telling you what he thought mattered most.

Senator Mike Lee heard the same message the rest of us did, and he’s decided to say the quiet part at full volume.

On Sunday Morning Futures, Lee put it plainly: “One of the best ways we could honor Lindsey Graham’s legacy would be to take this up and pass it this month.” By Monday morning he was back on television with the arithmetic: the Senate has roughly 20 legislative days before recess. The House has eight. Lee wants weekends worked, and he’s outlined three paths to passage — attach it to a must-pass bill, force a talking filibuster, or move it through reconciliation. He says it can pass with a simple majority “with creative thinking.”

Twenty days. That’s the window between honoring a colleague’s dying work and quietly running out the clock on it.

And if you think running out the clock isn’t on the menu, you haven’t watched this Senate operate. This is the institution that can find floor time for post office namings and commemorative resolutions with the reliability of a sunrise, and then discovers a scheduling crisis the moment an election-integrity bill needs a vote. Trump himself called Graham’s death “a big blow to the SAVE America Act” — a blunt admission that the bill just lost its loudest engine, and everyone in the building knows it.

Here’s how seriously Trump is taking the stall — and this is the detail Washington would prefer you skim past.

Early Saturday, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act became law without the President’s signature. This was not a controversial bill. It passed the Senate 85-5 and the House 358-32 — the kind of margins Congress produces about once a geological era. Trump let it become law unsigned, on purpose, and told you exactly why:

“I will not sign the Housing Bill… in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.”

He went further — urging the Senate to end the filibuster to get it done, and promising “a serious threat to any politician who votes against it.”

Set aside how you feel about the tactic. Notice what it reveals. A bill with 85 Senate votes glided to the President’s desk while the election-integrity bill — which Graham was working in the final hours of his life — sits waiting for leadership to find the will. The Senate is perfectly capable of passing legislation. It passed one 85-5 last week. Capability was never the question. Priority is the question.

There will be eulogies. There will be a portrait, probably a building, certainly a long line of colleagues saying Lindsey Graham loved the Senate and the Senate loved him back.

All of it will be easier than a floor vote.

Graham didn’t spend his last phone call on tributes. He spent it on a bill — one built on the least radical proposition in American civic life: that citizens vote in American elections, and that we check. The senators now drafting their remembrances have twenty legislative days to decide whether “honoring his legacy” is a thing they say or a thing they do.

He told the President, “We’re all set.”

Whether that turns out to be true is now entirely up to the people he left behind.

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