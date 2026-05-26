Kamala Harris Said There Are ‘No Bad Ideas’ — Then Immediately Had Three of Them

Kamala Harris launched something called a “No Bad Ideas Brainstorm” for Democrats this week, then proceeded to prove the title wrong by rattling off a wish list that includes abolishing the Electoral College, packing the Supreme Court, and making Puerto Rico and D.C. into states. The video went viral on May 16 — not because people were inspired, but because they couldn’t stop laughing.

Imagine standing in front of a camera, telling your party there are “no bad ideas,” and then listing three of the worst ones in American political history. That takes a special kind of talent, folks.

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The whole spectacle is part of Harris’s latest attempt to rally the Democratic base around what she’s framing as a fight against Republican “cheating.” Pat Adams shared a clip on Twitter in which Harris declares, “We’ve got to neutralize these red states from cheating!” Because apparently, winning elections fair and square is now considered fraud if Democrats don’t like the outcome.

But here’s where it gets better. Harris wasn’t done. On May 15, she posted a follow-up video — a phone call with Tennessee State Representative Justin Pearson — in which she waxed poetic about “voting rights” and redistricting. “You can redraw districts, but you cannot erase the power of the people,” Harris told Pearson, sounding like a fortune cookie that minored in political science.

The call with Pearson was supposed to be damage control. It was supposed to shift the conversation from the cringe-fest “No Bad Ideas” clip to something more serious and substantive. Instead, it became a second viral moment for all the wrong reasons. The internet did what the internet does, and the mockery doubled.

U.S. Senator Mike Lee summed up the national mood perfectly with his response on Twitter: “Well, maybe a few bad ideas.”

That’s the understatement of the decade, Senator.

Let’s be clear about what Harris is actually proposing here. Abolishing the Electoral College would hand every presidential election to California and New York. Packing the Supreme Court would destroy the last institution Democrats haven’t already hollowed out. And making D.C. and Puerto Rico states would guarantee four new Democrat senators in perpetuity. These aren’t brainstorms. They’re a blueprint for permanent one-party rule dressed up in a TED Talk.

The fact that she framed this as a redistricting and “voting rights” issue — right after the Supreme Court ruled against racial gerrymandering — tells you everything. Democrats lost in court, so now they want to rewrite the rules entirely. If you can’t win the game, flip the board.

And the delivery. Good Lord, the delivery. Harris has a gift for making even her own supporters cringe. The forced enthusiasm, the rehearsed spontaneity, the way she says things like she’s explaining recycling to kindergartners. It’s not a speech. It’s a hostage video where the hostage is self-awareness.

RedState’s Nick Arama covered the whole disaster, and the comments section reads like a comedy roast.

Here’s the thing about Kamala Harris: she doesn’t learn. The first video was a gift to every conservative with a Twitter account. The follow-up was a gift with a bow on it. At this rate, she’ll release a third video by Friday, and we’ll have enough material to last through the midterms.

Keep talking, Kamala. We’re all taking notes.

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