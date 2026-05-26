American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
May 26

And she could have been President, and a lot of people wanted her to be…… that’ll sober ya up

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Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
May 26

This woman should not be opening her mouth. There's nothing in her brain!

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