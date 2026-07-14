American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Poehler's avatar
Dan Poehler
14h

Under the Democrats own definition of obstruction and vandalism wouldn't the desecration of the reflecting pool in the National Mall be grounds for imprisonment of the anti-American sleazebags who did this? The Proud Boys love our country but these sleazebags hate America. There's a huge difference in the motives.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
6h

Everytime they come up with another version of Moron 6 th with open doors lost security tapes suddenly abandoned by the National Guard you can't help but wonder Which particular Airhead thought that up

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture