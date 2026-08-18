American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Kilo's avatar
Kilo
1d

The one point of contention I have with this is your narrative of how quickly a private operation can be up and running. Here in California, the regulatory process, endless reports and studies, and boards, commissions, committees, and councils that must be appeased and approve before construction can even begin often results in a similar delay. Here locally, one project with a store, some needed housing with a few shops, spent 10 years in the process and still fell through, due to the county and the nearby city fighting over tax revenue, using water as the weapon. I doubt if the government run grocery will face those difficulties. The government pet projects seem to have the ability to bypass all the regulatory and restrictive hurdles that private projects must negotiate.

But your point is valid. The government run store can tout its large customer base, after driving out all competition. It can proudly expound on its low prices, as it budgets more and more tax dollars to fund its inefficiencies. This is "success" in the mind of the regressive "progressives".

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PassingThru's avatar
PassingThru
1d

This sounds unconstitutional, to pull from taxpayers to fund a government social program on this scale. Just like US AID and all the other shady, inefficiency and freedom sucking ideas government produces in an effort to appease a base of voters for their vote.

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