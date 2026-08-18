The city of Madison, Wisconsin — the state capital, the place where the smart set writes the laws for everybody else — has decided that its next great contribution to civilization is selling you a carton of eggs. After nearly a decade of effort, Madison has opened its first government-run grocery store. That’s right. Your government is in the produce business now.

Nearly a decade. Sit with that one. A private company can scout a location, sign a lease, stock the shelves, and be ringing up customers before the next city council election. It took the government almost ten years to open one store — and that’s before it has bagged a single banana.

Here’s the part the folks who dreamed this up want you to cheer for. According to Townhall’s Amy Curtis, Madison’s publicly operated market isn’t just a local oddity. It’s being held up as the live test case — the proof of concept — for the government-run grocery idea that’s suddenly fashionable on the socialist left. The Democratic Socialists of America love it. Zohran Mamdani campaigned on city-owned grocery stores for New York City. Madison went first, and now every central planner in America is watching to see if it “works.”

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We should probably define “works” before we go any further, because they’re counting on you not to.

But first, a simple question nobody in that decade-long planning process seems to have asked out loud: since when is running a grocery store the government’s job? Go find the part of the city charter that lists it. Roads, sure. Cops, courts, the sewer — fine, that’s the deal we signed up for. Nowhere on that list does it say “compete with the corner store using money you took from the corner store.” A grocery store is the single most solved problem in American life. There’s one on practically every block, run by people who are very good at it, because if they aren’t, they go out of business. That last part is the whole trick. And it’s exactly the part the government skips.

Because here’s who’s paying for Madison’s charming little experiment: you are. Not “the city.” Not some pot of magic money down at the capitol. You — the taxpayer — fund this thing whether you ever set foot in it or not. The private grocer down the street funds it too, out of the taxes he pays, which is a special kind of insult: he’s bankrolling his own competition.

So let’s talk about where this fad is headed, because we’ve seen this movie and we already know how it ends.

Start with the track record. The government already runs one enormous retail-ish operation. It’s called the Post Office, and it loses billions of dollars year after year — with a legal monopoly on your mailbox and a two-hundred-year head start. Amtrak has never turned a profit in its entire existence. And if you’ve ever spent a joyless morning at the DMV taking a number and losing the will to live, you already know precisely what the customer service is going to feel like the day the register jams at Government Groceries. These are the people who are now going to keep your lettuce fresh.

Now follow the money, because the numbers are what turn this from a charity into a con. A real grocery store runs on razor-thin margins — a penny or two of profit on the dollar. That’s it. It’s one of the most brutal businesses in America precisely because there’s no cushion. A government store doesn’t have that problem, and that’s not a feature — it’s the entire scam. It never has to turn a profit. It can lose money forever and simply bill the difference to you. Which means it can quietly undersell the private grocer next door — the guy scraping by on two cents — until he folds. And when he folds, the “food desert” this was all supposed to cure comes roaring right back, except now the only store left in town is a monopoly with no competition, no profit motive, and no earthly reason to stay any good.

Here’s the quiet trick underneath the whole thing, the one they really don’t want you to notice. A government store can never “fail” the way a business fails, because failure has been redefined. A business dies when it stops making money. This one was designed to lose money from day one. So it can’t go bankrupt — it just becomes a permanent line on your tax bill, forever, no matter how badly it’s run. “Success” quietly stops meaning “profitable” and starts meaning “still open.” Mark my words: that’s the yardstick they’ll reach for.

That’s why Madison matters far beyond Madison. The second this store limps across its first anniversary still breathing on public money, it becomes Exhibit A. Mamdani cites it in New York. Every DSA city councilman in the country waves it around at the next meeting. “See? It works.” Nobody in that room will mention that “works” now means “loses your money on schedule.”

The corner grocer figured out how to sell you an apple without a taxpayer bailout, without a ten-year planning committee, and without a ribbon-cutting for the mayor. The government looked at that everyday miracle of ordinary competence and thought: we can do that slower, worse, and forever — and mail you the bill. Madison just proved they’ll try it. New York is next.

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