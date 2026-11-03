American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
20hEdited

Jimmy Kimmel, Joy Behar and Virginia governor all appeared in blackface skits and got a pass too. Let a Republican try that. Also look at Florida - Byron Donalds if elected will be the first African American Governor of Florida. If he were a Democrat that would have been their campaign platform.

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Jackie's avatar
Jackie
20h

This article is sad but true. The RNC is historically known for not supporting each other. Which makes the RNC look fickle. Unless someone is blatantly in the wrong, the RNC needs to stick together. Get your information before you back someone then you won’t look so capricious.

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