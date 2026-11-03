The dinner was to honor the Black soldiers who built the Alaska Highway, the man who filled her tables was a Black Army veteran, and when the seats came up empty two former staffers say she called him a scammer and then used the “word”.

Three weeks after the story broke she is still the Democratic nominee for the United States Senate, her party's lawyer is still her lawyer, and not one national Democrat has suggested she go home.

Here is the night in question, because the details are the story and most of the coverage has carefully skipped them.

The problem we all face no matter what happens today.

October 25, 2024. A dinner in Alaska honoring the Black Army soldiers who built the Alaska-Canada Highway during the Second World War — roughly a third of the ten thousand troops who cut that road through the subarctic were Black, serving in segregated regiments, handed the worst ground and the worst equipment and told to build anyway. It took them eight months. It is one of the great untold stories of the war.

The man promoting the event was Ed Wesley. Army veteran. Former commander of American Legion Post 34. Former president of the Anchorage NAACP.

Wesley was not an opponent. He was working for her. He went to Mary Peltola's campaign and urged them to buy multiple tables, and he told them the seats would be filled.

They were not. The event drew poorly and the tables Peltola's campaign had paid for sat mostly empty.

And according to a former staffer who was there, Peltola turned on the Black veteran who had organized a dinner for Black veterans, called him a scammer, and said this:

"I can't believe that n—r."

A second former staffer told the Alaska Landmine she used the same word multiple times during a 2024 campaign staff meeting.

These are allegations. Two former staffers, speaking anonymously. The campaign denies it flatly and says the word has never been in her mouth. Hold that thought exactly as long as it deserves, which is about one sentence, because what happened next is not an allegation at all.

The campaign did not go to the press and make its case.

It went to Washington and hired lawyers.

On October 9, the day the story ran, Elias Law Group — Marc Elias's firm, the Democratic Party's house counsel — put a demand letter on the desk of Jeff Landfield, who runs the Alaska Landmine more or less by himself. Not a correction request. Not a rebuttal. A takedown order, bolded in the original:

"We demand that the Landmine immediately remove the Article from its website and from every other platform on which it has published or shared the Article, including its social media accounts, and that it cease and desist from publishing or republishing these false and defamatory accusations about Ms. Peltola in any form."

Then the sentence nobody in American journalism was apparently willing to get out of a chair for:

"We further demand that the Landmine preserve all documents and communications relating to the Article, including its communications with the sources on whom it relied."

A sitting Senate candidate's lawyers told a reporter to preserve his correspondence with confidential sources. There is exactly one reason a litigant wants that preserved, and it is to find out who talked.

Landfield told them no, said the Landmine would not be bullied, and published the letter. It is still up.

Now let us do the exercise, and let us be specific about it, because the comparison is not close and it is not hypothetical.

In November 2017, Roy Moore faced allegations. He denied them and vowed to stay in his race. Inside a week Mitch McConnell said he should step aside and that he believed the women. Paul Ryan said he should step aside. The NRSC pulled out of its joint fundraising agreement. The RNC cut off the money and pulled its field staff out of Alabama.

Allegations. Denied. Party gone in days.

In September 2024, CNN reported on Mark Robinson. He denied it, called it false smears, and — this part matters — hired a law firm to investigate where it came from. Exactly the move Peltola just made.

It bought him nothing. Within seventy-two hours his campaign manager, his senior adviser and his director of operations had all quit. Nearly the entire campaign staff walked. A dozen people left his office. Republican groups pulled support. Trump's own operation started backing away.

Allegations. Denied. Lawyers hired. Party gone in three days.

Now Alaska. A nominee for a Senate seat that decides control of the chamber is accused by two former staffers of using the ugliest word in the language about a Black Army veteran at an event honoring Black soldiers.

Her party's response has been to keep representing her.

Elias Law Group is not just Peltola's firm. Marc Elias announced that his firm filed on behalf of "Mary Peltola's campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee" in the separate fight over this election. The campaign and the Senate Democrats' committee share counsel. The party did not distance itself from her by so much as a press release — the party's lawyer is the one writing the takedown letters.

There was no step-aside call. No pulled funding. No staff exodus. No Sunday show host asking her to answer for it.

And this is where the word "allegations" does the heavy lifting, because it means two completely different things depending on the letter after the name.

When there is an R, "allegations" is the headline. It is the chyron. It is the first question at every stop until he answers it, the subject of the panel, the reason the party treasurer stops returning calls. Anonymous sourcing is no obstacle — the New York Times ran Deborah Ramirez's allegation against Brett Kavanaugh while reporting in the same piece that it could not find a single person with firsthand knowledge of it. An anonymous ex-girlfriend's claim about Herschel Walker was national news within a day and stayed there through the runoff.

When there is a D, "allegations" becomes an HR matter. A personnel dispute. A disgruntled former employee. Something that happened in a difficult period. The story gets written once in the state it broke in, and then the oxygen is cut off and everyone agrees it would be irresponsible to speculate.

Same evidentiary shape. Anonymous sources, flat denial, weeks from an election. One of them ends a career in seventy-two hours. The other one gets a law firm and a nominee who stays on the ballot.

We are not asking anybody to convict her on two anonymous staffers. We are asking why that standard only ever gets discovered in one direction.

Because if a Republican Senate nominee stood accused by two of his own former staffers of calling a Black veteran that word at a dinner honoring Black soldiers, nobody would be debating the sourcing. He would not get a week. He would not get a panel discussion about the reliability of disgruntled employees. His own leader would be on camera by Thursday saying he should step aside, the committee money would be gone by Friday, and the phrase in every headline would not be "allegations."

It would be "resign."

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