A Tulsa County deputy started trailing a Mazda SUV for exactly one reason: the plate said California. Then he ran that plate through a private camera network and got back more than fifty hits on that one vehicle, across multiple states, inside a single month. No warrant, no traffic violation, nothing but the tag.

Out-of-state plates. That's the whole predicate. Somewhere there's a training slide called "Suspicious Vehicle Indicators," and apparently item one is "Sacramento."

No speeding. No busted taillight. Just a tag from the wrong state and a login.

There's a cancer medicine in your grocery store's produce cooler

>>> Unlock the vault >>

On October 4 it was reported that a federal judge finally said the quiet thing out loud.

Let's get this precise, because precision is the only thing worth having here.

U.S. District Judge Sara E. Hill, in the Northern District of Oklahoma, granted the driver's motion to suppress. She held that the deputy's warrantless search of the Flock Safety plate-reader database violated the Fourth Amendment, and that the evidence it produced is out of a drug prosecution.

That is the entire ruling. One judge, one district, one defendant's evidence excluded from one case.

Not the Tenth Circuit, not the Supreme Court, not a nationwide anything. This order does not bind a judge in Oklahoma City, let alone Ohio — it doesn't even bind the judge down the hall.

Flock has not been banned. The cameras did not come down. No police department in America is required to change one line of policy because of this.

Anybody telling you the plate readers are finished is selling you something.

So why does a single district ruling matter? Because of the words in it.

Hill described the system as "a type of indiscriminate mass surveillance."

Then she wrote this: "Freedom from persistent, dragnet-style surveillance while in public is not a foreign concept in our society, and it is a reasonable expectation that society already accepts."

Read it twice. A federal judge put "dragnet" and "mass surveillance" in a signed order about a thing most of our city councils approved on a consent agenda between a zoning variance and a proclamation about Bike Month.

Flock's answer was a small masterpiece. The ruling "goes against the overwhelming weight of authority in similar cases across the country," a company spokesperson said, "and we expect it will be appealed and ultimately overturned." The order, the company added, sets no controlling precedent.

Note who's running the constitutional law seminar. The vendor.

And here's the honest half: on the precedent point, the company is right. Other courts have gone the other way. Which is precisely why one judge writing "dragnet" in an order is worth a close read instead of a victory lap.

Here's the part worth slowing down for.

The Fourth Amendment restrains the government. It does not restrain a private company with a camera bolted to a pole.

So the government doesn't build the dragnet anymore. It subscribes to one. The cameras belong to the vendor, the database belongs to the vendor, the retention schedule belongs to the vendor — and the deputy just logs in.

Which is how a plate reader in a town that never heard of Tulsa ends up answering a Tulsa County query. Fixed cameras photograph plates, the plates go into a searchable shared database, and participating agencies run the search. That's the product — that's the whole product.

For decades the government's trick was the third-party rule: if somebody else is holding the records, you supposedly handed your information over voluntarily and gave up any expectation of privacy in it. Your phone company's records, your bank's records. Not yours.

Nobody volunteers anything to a camera on a telephone pole. You drive to work.

And this is where it stops being a drug case in Tulsa. You have never been charged with anything. You also have no idea how many times your plate landed in that system this month, who pulled it up, or why — and under the rule this deputy was operating on, you were never supposed to need to ask.

The Supreme Court has run into this exact shape before, and it keeps landing in the same place.

In 2012, in United States v. Jones, the government stuck a GPS tracker on a suspect's car and monitored it for 28 days without a valid warrant. Every justice agreed that was a search. Five of them wrote separately to say the real problem wasn't the tape on the bumper — it was how much the tracking added up to.

In 2018, in Carpenter v. United States, the government collected 127 days of cell-site location records from a phone company. Records the company already had, about a customer who signed a contract. Chief Justice Roberts wrote the majority holding that getting them was a search requiring a warrant, and the Court flatly refused to extend the third-party rule to location data.

Notice the pattern. The government outsources the tracking, insists it merely asked somebody for records, and the Court eventually answers that the quantity is the violation.

Fifty hits. One car, one month, one query, no warrant.

Into other suppression motions, first. Every defense lawyer in the country with a plate-reader query sitting in a case file now has a federal district opinion using the words "dragnet" and "mass surveillance" — and a well-reasoned order travels even when it binds nothing. It'll be cited in a dozen districts by Christmas — mark it down.

Then to the Tenth Circuit, if the company's prediction about an appeal holds up. A ruling up there binds Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — six states instead of one courtroom. That's the difference between a headline and a rule.

And circuits that disagree with each other is exactly how a question ends up in front of nine people in Washington.

Third, and this is the one that should make the vendor sweat: contract renewal season. A city attorney who reads this order has to write a memo now, and "potential suppression exposure" is a phrase that makes a council member who does not care one bit about your privacy suddenly care very much about your privacy. Nothing kills a surveillance contract faster than a liability paragraph.

But the question this order cracks open is bigger than one Mazda.

When a private company builds the surveillance infrastructure and rents the government access by the month, which constitutional limits actually attach? And at what point does searching a database stop being a search of a database and start being a search of a person?

Because the deputy never searched her car. He searched a file about her car, built by somebody else, sold to him by subscription. The whole business model lives in that gap — and Judge Hill just put a flashlight in it.

One judge, one district, one suppressed bag of evidence. The cameras are still on the poles tonight, still logging, still ready to hand over a month of somebody's movements to anybody with a login and a hunch about out-of-state tags.

But somebody finally made them explain the hunch out loud. Turns out "her plate said California" plays a lot worse in a federal courtroom than it did in the cruiser.

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