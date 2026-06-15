American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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ErikaS's avatar
ErikaS
Jun 15

God speed on the justice for the damage and evil this lady has done! 🙏

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
Jun 15

To be fair, the Obama Campaign had her tagged early on; in the run up to the nomination one of Barack’s campaign advisors described her to the press thus: “She’s a monster.”

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