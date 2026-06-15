Hillary Clinton is back from whatever wine cave she’s been hiding in, and she’s got a new fear to share with the class: a populist “revolution” is preventing the United States from becoming a “rainbow nation.” She dropped this gem at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition conference in Chicago — the organization founded by the late Reverend Jesse Jackson, who passed away in February 2026 — and somehow managed to make it all about herself. Again.

“We are in a counterrevolution,” Clinton declared, warning that dark forces — that’s code word for MAGA, by the way — are undoing all the “progress” her side spent decades building. She went on to insist that “we have to reconstitute the movements that moved us forward,” which is Democrat-speak for “we need to figure out why nobody’s listening to us anymore.”

The Biggest Threat in America No One is Talking About.

Gee, Hillary, maybe it started when you called half the country “deplorables.” Just a thought.

She wasn’t alone in the doom-and-gloom department, either. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg showed up to declare that “we have to deal with a Supreme Court that is now a rogue Supreme Court” — because apparently, any court that doesn’t rubber-stamp the left’s agenda is “rogue.” The solution, of course, is court packing. Democrats want to expand the Supreme Court from 9 justices to 13. Because when you can’t win the argument, just add more judges until you can.

The whole scene in Chicago was a masterclass in denial. Here’s a party that lost the White House, lost the narrative, and is watching 80% of American voters support the Save Act — which simply requires proof of citizenship to vote. Eighty percent. That’s not a partisan issue. That’s a landslide of common sense that Democrats are standing directly in the path of.

But Hillary’s not interested in common sense. She’s interested in a “rainbow nation” — whatever that means in practice. Based on the last few years of Democrat governance under Joe Biden, it apparently means wide-open borders, runaway inflation, and men in women’s locker rooms. Real inspiring stuff for the 2028 primary.

And let’s talk about the company Hillary keeps. Roughly 90% of Jeffrey Epstein’s political contributions went to the Democratic Party. Now, I’m not saying Hillary personally endorsed that, but when your political ecosystem is that cozy with a convicted predator’s checkbook, maybe sit out the moral lectures for a cycle or two.

The funniest part of all this? Clinton and Buttigieg are acting like Trump’s movement is some temporary fever that’ll break any minute. They’ve been saying that since 2015. It’s 2026 and the movement is stronger than ever. At some point, you’d think someone in that party would consider the possibility that maybe — just maybe — the American people simply don’t want what they’re selling.

But they won’t. They’ll keep hosting conferences, keep giving speeches about “reconstituting movements,” and keep wondering why the country keeps telling them no.

Hillary called it a revolution. For once, she’s not wrong. She’s just on the wrong side of it.

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