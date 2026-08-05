American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Alan Devincentis's avatar
Alan Devincentis
13h

I’m surprised the dad hasn’t killed him. I would have.

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
13h

Can you imagine what would be going on if the victims were black? So why isn't that happening? That seems to be all the court systems seem to understand.

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