On December 7, 2015, Ronald Exantus drove from Indianapolis to Versailles, Kentucky, broke into the Tipton family’s home, grabbed a kitchen knife, and stabbed six-year-old Logan Tipton to death while the boy slept. He also attacked Logan’s father Dean Tipton and his sisters.

On July 29, 2026, Exantus walked out of prison a free man. No parole. No supervision. No requirement to check into a hospital or mental facility. Nothing.

Exantus had no connection to the Tipton family. He simply showed up, broke in, and started stabbing. In 2018, a jury found him not guilty of murder and first-degree burglary by reason of insanity, citing his schizophrenia diagnosis. On three counts of assaulting Logan’s father and sisters, the jury returned a verdict of guilty but mentally ill. The Woodford Circuit Court sentenced him to 20 years on the assault charges.

Twenty years. For a man who killed a child and carved up the rest of his family. And he didn’t even serve half of it.

Under Kentucky law, Exantus racked up nearly nine years of sentence credits by completing programs — including earning his GED. His maximum serve-out date was originally November 24, 2035. The system shaved almost a decade off it. He was first released in October 2025, roughly halfway through his sentence, under Kentucky’s mandatory reentry supervision program.

That lasted two weeks. Exantus was re-arrested in Florida for failing to register as a convicted felon. He got nine additional months. Then, on July 29, Kentucky released him again — this time with no strings attached. A request for involuntary hospitalization was denied.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections issued a statement that reads like it was drafted by someone who has never met a grieving parent: “Pursuant to state laws passed by Kentucky’s General Assembly, Ronald Exantus has served the sentence issued by the Woodford Circuit Court and has been released.”

Served the sentence. The man killed a six-year-old in brutal fashion.

Dean Tipton, Logan’s father, posted on Facebook after the second release. “The judge and jury gave this monster a slap on the wrist while handing down a life sentence to my family,” he wrote. Then came the part that should make every lawmaker in Frankfort lose sleep: “Trying really hard to not let this break me… Ive carried so much over the years since Logan going to be with our Lord. I have woke up everyday, put on my fake ass smile and have carried on with life and literally living through hell. Today though im having a hard time trying to figure out how to go on with life. Knowing that this monster gets to walk free and live his life, while I lay in this bed and my baby boy is in the grave. This may be my breaking point.”

Kentucky State Representative TJ Roberts, a Republican who helped pass Logan’s Law — House Bill 422, which tightened mental-health defense rules and sentencing — called it “a gross miscarriage of justice.” Roberts posted on X that Exantus “should spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of 6-year-old Logan Tipton” and that the judiciary “has failed the Tipton family” once again.

The “insanity defense” crowd will argue the system worked as designed. That schizophrenia rendered Exantus not criminally responsible. That the law must account for mental illness. Which is a fascinating position to hold when you’re not the one whose six-year-old was butchered in his own bed by a stranger who drove across state lines to do it. The jury apparently had enough clarity to find Exantus guilty but mentally ill on the assault charges — meaning they recognized he understood something about what he was doing. Just not enough, apparently, when it came to the dead child.

Logan’s Law was supposed to fix this. The legislature passed it specifically because of what happened to the Tipton family — to close the gaps in Kentucky’s insanity defense framework and ensure that people who kill children don’t end up walking out of prison early on good-behavior credits. And yet here we are, watching the exact scenario the law was written to prevent play out in real time. Exantus completed some programs, earned a GED, and the system decided that was sufficient penance for ending a child’s life.

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