American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Jackie
Oct 10

He is an accomplice to murder and should be charged with anything that will stick. These trans-gender people are mentally ill. The whole trans-gender community should be labeled as mentally unstable and put in mental health facilities or prisons. They are a threat to society

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