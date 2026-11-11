As Joe and Jill Biden left Trinity College Dublin on Tuesday, a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters surged toward their cars. Milk came flying, along with other objects. The chants were not subtle.

“Genocide Joe.”

“Shame on you.”

“Blood, blood, blood on your hands.”

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Irish police waded in. Two men were arrested, and one has already been charged. Video shows a garda swinging a baton at one protester as he was taken down.

The former president hadn’t come to Dublin for a speech or a state visit. He came to watch his son pick up a gold medal.

The award was for Hunter Biden’s “Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse.”

If you’re wondering what that means, it’s exactly what it sounds like. The medal comes from the College Historical Society, a debating club at Trinity founded in 1770 that bills itself as the oldest student society in the world. It exists to celebrate debate, argument and the way people talk about the issues of the day. The gold medal is its highest honor. Past winners include Desmond Tutu, Bob Geldof and Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

The society called Hunter a “commendable figure.” It said it was honoring his commentary on American politics and media and his openness about addiction and recovery.

So consider what Hunter Biden has actually contributed to public discourse.

There’s the laptop filled with pictures of him smoking crack, visiting prostitutes, and in various forms of undress. There are also emails talking about “the big guy” who got a sizeable cut of all of his deals. In 2020, 51 former intelligence officials told American voters that the stories about it had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” It was Hunter’s laptop, and the stories were real.

There’s the gun. In June 2024, a federal jury convicted Hunter of three felonies for lying about his drug use when he bought a revolver.

There are the taxes. That September, Hunter pleaded guilty to nine federal charges for dodging $1.4 million in taxes while living what prosecutors called an “extravagant lifestyle.”

And there’s the pardon. That December, his father, then the sitting president, wiped all of it away, after promising the country again and again that he would never do it.

That’s the record a debating society decided was worth its highest honor.

Then Hunter took the stage and made a contribution of his own.

With his father sitting in the front row, Hunter turned to Israel’s war in Gaza.

“All of the people arguing whether to call it genocide,” he said. “Let’s call it mass murder. It’s not right.”

He admitted his father kept selling weapons to Israel the whole time, but insisted Joe “tried to make the best decisions at the time” and “attempted more than anyone to curtail and stop it.” He also warned the room that we’re living “in an age of bullies,” and that “cruelty has a method.”

When Hunter finished, Joe Biden led the standing ovation.

Minutes later, Joe walked outside and ran into people making the same argument, only louder and with milk.

The people chasing his car weren’t Republicans. They were the young activists Democrats spent years courting, the same crowd that started chanting “Genocide Joe” while he was still in the White House. The left once made him its president, and now it greets him with milk and other objects. And this time, his own son had warmed up the crowd.

Trinity’s student union managed to be mad at everyone. Union president Amy Kennedy attacked the society for honoring someone who “has killed students across the globe.” Then the union turned on the police, calling the arrests a “brutal, disproportionate use of force.”

Trinity said only that the protest “escalated while the Bidens were leaving” and that the family left “without incident.”

Joe Biden’s memoir, Promise Me, America, comes out next Tuesday. Although the former president has already said he is too sick with prostate cancer to do a book tour to support it. Apparently he’s not sick enough to travel half way across the world to watch his son Hunter receive an award for a ridiculous reason.

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