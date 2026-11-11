American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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PassingThru's avatar
PassingThru
1d

Any institution celebrating a halfwit, crackhead, dishonors itself.

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FLGenX's avatar
FLGenX
1d

I thought this was the Babylon Bee 😂 Wow. Just WOW

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