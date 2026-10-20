American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Wendy Jacques's avatar
Wendy Jacques
7d

I was surprised today when someone knocked on my door, and I opened it to find a Black woman with literature supporting Republican Mike Rogers for U.S. Senate from Michigan. She asked how I felt about Mike Rogers, and I said that I'm praying that he wins. ....I'm encouraged that a Black voter is campaigning for Rogers. Blacks often vote for Democrats blindly, out of habit. The radical Muslim Brotherhood Communist Democrat candidate, Abdul El Sayed, is not getting votes from Democrats who are blindly loyal to their party.

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Eamonn McKeown's avatar
Eamonn McKeown
6d

If we see another L.A. Times / USC poll like 2016 just before election day we’ll know the real skinny.

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