American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Ernest Zurkan's avatar
Ernest Zurkan
1h

You have to appreciate the irony.

Goldman gets the boot and Schumer is sure to follow, but both no doubt are too downright stupid to realize their fall from grace is the product of their TDS.

Now in the result, with Madmani and his Muslim hordes taking over NYC, dumocratic morons like this pair and others have not only killed their political future, but also placed their families in great jeopardy.

Let's make sure these diseased critters don't migrate to safe havens in Red States where they might infect the people there ... iow's, the turds should be forced to lie in the beds they made and let their demise serve as a deterrent to other like minded fools.

.

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William Lieber's avatar
William Lieber
33m

I wish this would be confined to NY till the inevitable results of socialism turns on them and they repent! But it is a sickness that is likely to spread😢

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