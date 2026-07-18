Let’s build this case the way a prosecutor would — document by document — because the documents are finally on the table.

October 2020. Weeks before the presidential election, Michigan State Police raid a Democrat get-out-the-vote operation in Muskegon. According to the declassified FBI files President Trump released Wednesday night, canvassers admitted to signing voter registration forms in other people’s names. Fraudulent registrations were submitted for people who don’t exist. And the canvassers were paid in gift cards — commissions pegged to how many applications they turned in. Trump’s phrase for the business model: “pay, play, and cheat.”

This isn’t a rumor that surfaced last week. The Muskegon City Clerk’s office flagged the applications in real time — roughly 8,000 to 10,000 submitted, an undetermined number of them fraudulent, riddled with non-existent addresses, invalid phone numbers, signatures that didn’t match state records, and stacks of forms in identical handwriting. A witness in Southfield reported receiving an absentee ballot and a voter registration ID card despite never registering — and recalled a man “wearing a Biden shirt” offering to collect her absentee ballot and help her register on a tablet.

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Now, honesty matters here, so let’s state the record precisely. The clerk caught the fraudulent applications. They were flagged before the election. Nobody has produced evidence that fraudulent votes were cast through this scheme. The scandal was never that the 2020 result turned on Muskegon. The scandal is what happened to the investigation.

Follow the paper trail. The FBI learned of the case in October 2020 from the Michigan State Police, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, and the Muskegon Police Department. By March 2021, U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said his office would prosecute wire fraud and other federal crimes “that could be proven.” Canvassers had confessed. Physical evidence was in hand. A federal prosecutor was on record ready to charge.

Then — four years of nothing. The FBI’s Detroit team and an assistant U.S. attorney eventually dropped the case, reporting no crimes. Trump’s charge, in his Wednesday address: “The FBI agents working on the cases believe that crimes were committed, yet the Biden Department of Justice slow-walked the investigation and killed it.” The White House put it more broadly: “Even when significant evidence of fraud has been detected, it has been buried and covered up.”

So Trump has ordered FBI Director Kash Patel to “ensure that the matter is fully investigated, and to work with the Department of Justice to prosecute those responsible for any crimes.”

And Michigan’s top officials are furious — not at the forgers, but at the reopening.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson dismissed the whole matter as “long debunked and baseless conspiracy theories about an election he lost almost six years ago,” insisting that “Michigan’s elections are secure and safe and the results are an accurate reflection of the will of the people.” Attorney General Nessel went further: “The President has now spent an entire decade trying to convince you that our elections are unsecure and illegitimate,” she said, vowing that “my office stands ready to fight back against this administration’s attempt to strip states of their constitutional right to administer our elections.” Michigan Democratic Party Chairman Curtis Hertel called it all “reckless and unfounded conspiracy theories.”

Notice what none of them said: that the canvassers didn’t forge registrations. They can’t say it, because the state’s own position — delivered by Nessel’s spokesman back in 2023 — concedes the crime happened: “The city clerk in Muskegon detected the fraudulent material provided and alerted the proper authorities.” His conclusion? “This attempted fraud was detected because the system worked.”

Stop right there, counselor. Detection is not prosecution. If a bank teller catches a forged check, we don’t shrug and say the system worked — we ask why the forger walked. Canvassers confessed to forging registration documents for gift-card money. A U.S. attorney said provable federal crimes were on the table. And after four years, the file quietly closed with no charges against anyone. “The system worked” is what you say when you’d rather not explain who decided it was finished.

That’s the constitutional question underneath the shouting: who gets to declare an election-fraud investigation over? The officials whose systems — and whose political allies — the investigation might embarrass? Nessel invokes the state’s “constitutional right to administer our elections,” and she has one. But administering elections is not the same as owning the verdict on crimes committed against them. Forged federal registration documents are everyone’s business, and a case closed in the dark deserves to be reopened in the light.

It lands with extra weight because Michigan also sits on the administration’s list of 18 states whose election systems were allegedly compromised by Chinese-linked intrusions — a separate matter, but the same underlying question of whether “trust us, it’s handled” still cuts it.

If the reopened probe finds the original agents were right that no charges could stick, fine — show the work. But if crimes were confessed, documented, and buried, then the officials now shouting “conspiracy theory” aren’t defending Michigan’s voters. They’re defending the burial.

Let the case be heard.

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