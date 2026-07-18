American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Clifford M. Reid Jr.'s avatar
Clifford M. Reid Jr.
15m

We have freedom. We have the choice to cheat if we want, but we do not have our choice of consequences for our actions. When you choose the first step on the road, you also choose the last, in this case, the last step Is jail for election fraud: Own it, And confess, cheaters.

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Simbro Fatarzo's avatar
Simbro Fatarzo
1h

"canvassers admitted to signing voter registration forms in other people’s names. Fraudulent registrations were submitted for people who don’t exist. And the canvassers were paid in gift cards — commissions pegged to how many applications they turned in. Trump’s phrase for the business model: “pay, play, and cheat.”

This isn’t a rumor that surfaced last week. The Muskegon City Clerk’s office flagged the applications in real time — roughly 8,000 to 10,000 submitted, an undetermined number of them fraudulent, riddled with non-existent addresses, invalid phone numbers, signatures that didn’t match state records, and stacks of forms in identical handwriting. "

did you read your own words?

this is sadly something that happens every now and then. registration drives pay people to register voters, those people decide they're geniuses and register a bunch of fake people*

the system works and when the registrations come in, elections officials say "none of these people are real, we're not going to make them registered voters"

you literally proved that it's actually really hard to cheat the election system

*ironically, it's usually illegal not to turn these in because throwing out any voter registration form is illegal in most states - because the GOP used to go around in the South and go to black neighborhoods, collect registrations, and then throw them away, leaving those voters in the dark until election day when they find out they'd never registered.

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