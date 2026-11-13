Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has a simple question for anyone collecting welfare from American taxpayers while wiring money out of the country.

Where’s that money coming from?

“If you are wiring the money out of the country, one of two things must be true,” Bessent said on Fox News. “You’re either getting too much money and your benefits must be cut, or you’re part of this conspiracy.”

There’s no third option.

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Bessent’s answer is just as simple. Anyone sending money abroad through a money service business, the wire counters and check-cashing storefronts, has to check a box saying whether they’re on public assistance.

“If you are on public assistance,” Bessent said, “we are going to start pushing that you cannot wire money out of the country.”

People who can show where their money came from would still be able to send it. Everyone else would have to explain how a family living on taxpayer support has cash to send overseas.

The conspiracy Bessent is talking about is in Minnesota.

Over the last several years, federal prosecutors have uncovered fraud scheme after scheme in the state’s social service programs, many of them run out of Minnesota’s Somali community.

In the Feeding Our Future case, dozens of people were charged with stealing from a federal program meant to feed hungry children during the pandemic. Investigators have since turned to autism therapy centers billing Medicaid for services they never provided, and to daycare operations collecting state child care money.

“Fraudsters in Minnesota stole at least 300 million meant for children in need,” Bessent said. “Billions of dollars intended for hungry children, housing for disabled seniors.”

He didn’t spare the man in charge of the state.

“Democratic Governor Tim Walz has allowed welfare programs and fraud to spiral, spiral out of control,” Bessent said.

Investigators say some of that stolen money was laundered overseas, and Bessent has warned about where it may have ended up.

“These funds could have potentially been diverted to the terrorist organization al-Shabaab,” he said.

Al-Shabaab is al-Qaida’s affiliate in Somalia.

So Treasury went after the pipeline.

Under a federal order covering the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, banks and money transmitters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties have to report extra information on any transfer of $3,000 or more leaving the country. Treasury renewed that order in August.

“Treasury promised to follow the money, and that is exactly what we are doing,” Bessent said.

The order is only one piece of it. Treasury’s financial crimes unit is investigating Minnesota money service businesses to find out whether they followed federal anti-money-laundering law. The IRS is auditing financial institutions that helped launder Minnesota benefit money, and Treasury is training Minnesota police to spot suspicious transactions.

“This will put a microscope on these businesses,” Bessent said.

Bessent has made clear Minnesota is only the beginning.

“We will not let the incompetence and recalcitrance of Governor Walz stop law enforcement,” he said.

“Minnesota is going to be the genesis for a national rollout.”

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