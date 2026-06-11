Armed Citizen Drops Machete Maniac at Georgia Soul Food Joint — Second Amendment Sends Its Regards

A machete-wielding lunatic terrorized a soul food restaurant in DeKalb County, Georgia on Monday evening, chasing people through the dining room with a blade — until an armed citizen reminded him that this is still America, and we shoot back. The attacker is now in the hospital. The good guy with a gun walked away. Somewhere, a CNN producer just quietly closed a browser tab.

But sure, tell us again how nobody needs a firearm for self-defense. We’ll wait.

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Here’s what happened. On June 8, 2026, at the Chevron gas station plaza at 2038 South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, a man armed with a machete charged at another man near the intersection of South Deshon Road. The target fled into Uh-Huh Soul Food, a restaurant in the plaza, with the machete maniac hot on his heels. The attacker then went outside and started hacking at vehicle side mirrors in the parking lot — because apparently property destruction is part of the machete-rampage starter pack.

Robin Billingslea, the owner of Uh-Huh Soul Food, was inside when the chaos erupted. “He was swinging the knife at me, so I was scared and nervous,” Billingslea told reporters.

When the targeted man emerged from the restaurant, the machete-wielder charged at him again. That’s when the armed citizen made the decision that every Second Amendment supporter already knows is the right one — he drew his firearm and shot the attacker. The machete man was hospitalized with severe injuries. The shooter was not injured.

The entire incident was captured on a witness’s Meta smart glasses, because we live in the future and even our eyewear is snitching now. Multiple witnesses corroborated the account, as reported by FOX 5 Atlanta and 11Alive.

DeKalb County police are investigating but have released no suspect information, no motive, and have made no arrests. Which is police-speak for “the guy with the gun probably did exactly what any reasonable person would do when a machete-swinging psychopath charges at them for the second time.”

Now here’s the part that matters. This story is everywhere on social media. The video is going viral. People are sharing it because it confirms what 80 million Americans already know — when seconds count, the police are minutes away. An armed citizen resolved this situation before law enforcement even arrived on scene.

And yet, we can practically set our watches by the media blackout. By tomorrow morning this story will have vanished from every mainstream news feed, replaced by another breathless segment about “gun violence” statistics that conveniently lump in defensive shootings with gang warfare.

Robin Billingslea was in her restaurant. Swinging a machete at a business owner. That’s the reality of what disarmament looks like — people cowering in their own establishments, hoping someone with a badge shows up before someone with a blade finishes the job.

Thankfully, someone with a Glock showed up first.

The Second Amendment isn’t a relic. It isn’t a talking point. On Monday night at a soul food restaurant in Stone Mountain, Georgia, it was the difference between a news story and a funeral. You’re welcome, America.

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