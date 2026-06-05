American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Jackie's avatar
Jackie
Jun 5

Sunny is either just plain stupid or a liar. She has no place on a nationally broadcast program. What happened to people being held to a high standard when they are in a public position ? Spreading misinformation/propaganda is something an uneducated or illiterate person would be caught doing

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Rise's avatar
Rise
Jun 5

The propaganda spewing out of "the view" is so profuse, you need personal protective equipment and a shovel just to watch it.

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