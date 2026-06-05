Sunny Hostin Says $2 Billion in BLM Destruction Was ‘Very Limited’ — Her Math Is as Bad as Her Memory

The View’s Sunny Hostin went on national television last Wednesday and declared — with the confidence of someone who has never had her business torched by a “mostly peaceful” mob — that the 2020 BLM riots involved “very limited destruction of property and violence during the uprising.” One to two billion dollars in insured damages. At least 31 dead. Over 200 cities affected. Very limited.

Sure, Sunny. And the Titanic had a very limited water feature.

While Everyone’s Distracted by Iran, Almost No One Has Read Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill”

The segment on the May 21st episode of The View started when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin attempted to draw a comparison between the January 6th Capitol riot and the 2020 BLM riots. Hostin was having none of it. “There can be no comparison between the Black Lives Matter movement and what we saw on January 6th,” she declared, apparently believing that if she said it forcefully enough, we’d all forget the summer America’s cities burned.

Here’s what Sunny Hostin wants you to memory-hole. According to Axios, the 2020 riots caused between $1–2 billion in insured damages, making them the most expensive civil disturbance in American insurance history. Not in a decade. Not in a generation. In history. Between May 26 and June 8, 2020 alone, more than 19 people had died in relation to the unrest. By the time the smoke cleared — literally — the total body count hit at least 31 known homicides across roughly 200 U.S. municipalities over a five-month reign of chaos.

But January 6th — a three-hour riot at the Capitol building — that’s the one that keeps Sunny up at night.

To her credit, Griffin pushed back, though gently: “We probably disagree on property damage but we don’t need to re-litigate six years ago.” Translation: I work with this woman five days a week and I’d like to keep my parking spot. Even Whoopi Goldberg chimed in with her trademark eloquence, telling someone on set, “I don’t know what kind of stupid stuff you’re talking about.”

Let’s do the math Sunny refuses to do. The January 6th riot caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol building. The BLM riots? Between $1 billion and $2 billion. That means if you stacked up January 6ths, you’d need somewhere between 667 and 1,333 of them to match one summer of “very limited” BLM destruction. But sure, tell us again which one was worse.

This is what happens when your entire worldview depends on nobody checking the receipts. Sunny Hostin sits in an air-conditioned ABC studio in Manhattan — a studio that was not set on fire in 2020, by the way — and lectures America about which riots count and which ones we should just forget about. The small business owners in Minneapolis, Kenosha, Portland, and Atlanta who watched their life’s work go up in flames might have a different perspective, but they don’t get a chair on The View.

The real tell is the language. Hostin didn’t call them riots. She called them an “uprising.” That’s not an accident. That’s a woman who thinks $2 billion in destruction and 31 dead Americans is a noble cause, not a catastrophe. She’s not misremembering. She’s editorializing.

As Louder With Crowder reported, the clip has been making the rounds all week, and for good reason. It’s a perfect snapshot of legacy media’s selective amnesia — the kind where entire city blocks on fire get downgraded to “very limited” while a broken window at the Capitol becomes the fall of the Republic.

We remember, Sunny. We saw the footage. We watched the flames. And no amount of revisionist history from a daytime talk show is going to change that.

Share