American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
1h

Thise 4 prosecutors should be in the unemployment line and seeking a new career.

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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
2h

There should be dozens of official heads on the chopping block in Arizona.

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