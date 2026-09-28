Six hundred and eleven girls in California alone have stood on a podium holding a silver medal, knowing the gold went to a biological male competing in their category. Not six. Not sixty. Six hundred and eleven — in one state.

That number comes from a database nobody in Washington wanted to build.

The Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee released research this week compiling data from HeCheated, a tracking site that has catalogued every recorded instance of biological males competing in female sporting events since the mid-1980s. The total across the United States: trans-identifying male athletes have taken more than 2,293 gold medals from women and girls. They've entered more than 14,301 female sporting events, amateur and professional. They've collected over $501,498 in prize money that would have otherwise gone to female competitors.

Doctor: can't POOP? read this...

>>> See the warning >>

Penny Nance, CEO and President of CWALAC, didn't soften the findings. "It is shockingly unfair for biological women to have to compete against trans-identifying men," she said. "Our research finding that trans-identifying males have stolen over 2,293 gold medals from women in the United States is an outrage. Biological men have distinct advantages over biological women. This reality not only puts women in harm's way, but it eliminates opportunities for biological women to earn a living and win competitions."

The timing wasn't an accident. CWALAC dropped the numbers ahead of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Standing Up for Women in Sports: Ensuring Opportunity, Fairness and Safety for Female Athletes" — the kind of hearing that wouldn't have existed five years ago because we were all still being told the problem was imaginary.

Remember the progression. First it was "this isn't happening." Then it was "it's happening but it's extremely rare." Then it was "okay it's happening but the science is complicated." Now it's 2,293 gold medals and half a million dollars in prize money, and somehow the conversation is still about whether anyone's feelings might get hurt by counting.

The research also arrived alongside existing legislation that hasn't moved. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025, filed as H.R.28 and S.9, would require federally funded schools to define sex based on biology for athletic purposes. It's been sitting there. Nance put it plainly: "Congress must act to protect biological women."

Meanwhile, 69.3% of Americans already agree — biological males shouldn't be competing against female athletes. That's not a slim majority. That's a supermajority position in a country that can't agree on pizza toppings. The holdouts at this point aren't the public. They're the administrators, the athletic boards, and the politicians who decided that a biological reality older than organized sports was suddenly up for debate.

The half-million in stolen prize money matters more than the headline suggests. For a female athlete in a niche professional sport — cycling, powerlifting, track and field below the Olympic level — that prize money isn't a bonus. It's the difference between continuing to compete and getting a desk job. Every dollar redirected to a biological male competitor is a career shortened.

Nance framed the stakes in terms the Senate should understand: this "eliminates opportunities for biological women to earn a living and win competitions." Not hypothetically. Two thousand, two hundred and ninety-three times, verified and catalogued, stretching back four decades.

The database goes back to the mid-1980s, but the acceleration is recent. A July 2025 CWALAC report flagged the trend. In just over a year, the numbers grew enough to warrant a second release and a Senate hearing.

Fourteen thousand three hundred and one events. That's not a handful of edge cases in progressive enclaves. That's a pattern stamped across amateur leagues, school athletics, and professional circuits in every region of the country. The number has a weight to it that no amount of "nuance" can talk around.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony this week. The legislation exists. The data now exists. The 2,293 women and girls who earned gold and got silver — they've always existed.

Congress just wasn't counting.

Share