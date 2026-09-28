American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Darren Davis's avatar
Darren Davis
Sep 29

That’s plain effed up. Can’t compete with men, let me go BULLY, women. These trans’ should feel pathetic.

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Prosper N Egan's avatar
Prosper N Egan
Sep 29

This is a crime against women. It never should have happened. There has never been a question of men and women being who they are. Democrats and the WOKE have turned the world upside down and inside out. This insanity is worldwide, and the sane people have to stop it

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