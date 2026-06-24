American Liberty Report

American Liberty Report

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Chuck Schumer Has a Bigger Problem Than Trump
The Party of Schumer Just Got Eaten Alive — In Its Own Backyard
  Patrick Dennis
The Law Survived Hunter. It Didn't Survive This.
The Same Law That Nailed Hunter Biden Just Got Knee-Capped 9-0 — And His Daddy Can't Pardon a Statute
  Patrick Dennis
Hegseth Walks Into CBS and Puts Margaret Brennan on Trial — This Is How You Fight
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sat down with CBS host Margaret Brennan and proceeded to do something most Republican officials have forgotten how to do…
  Patrick Dennis
Hillary Clinton is Terrified of a 'Revolution' — And She Should Be
Hillary Clinton is back from whatever wine cave she’s been hiding in, and she’s got a new fear to share with the class: a populist “revolution” is…
  Patrick Dennis
Armed Citizen Drops Machete Maniac at Georgia Soul Food Joint — Second Amendment Sends Its Regards
Armed Citizen Drops Machete Maniac at Georgia Soul Food Joint — Second Amendment Sends Its Regards
  Patrick Dennis
A TV Host Made a Claim So Wild People Started Checking the Numbers
Sunny Hostin Says $2 Billion in BLM Destruction Was 'Very Limited' — Her Math Is as Bad as Her Memory
  Patrick Dennis

May 2026

Kamala Harris Said There Are 'No Bad Ideas' — Then Immediately Had Three of Them
Kamala Harris Said There Are ‘No Bad Ideas’ — Then Immediately Had Three of Them
  Patrick Dennis
Colorado Democrats Are Melting Down Over This Surprise Move
Colorado's Democrat Governor Just Cut Tina Peters Loose — And the Left Is Absolutely Losing It
  Patrick Dennis
Canada Can't Fix Your Depression So They're Offering to Kill You Instead
Canada Can’t Fix Your Depression So They’re Offering to Kill You Instead
  Patrick Dennis
This Story Out of Britain Has People Absolutely Furious
An 18-Year-Old Was Bleeding to Death on a British Street — So Police Handcuffed Him Because His Killer Cried 'Racism'
  Patrick Dennis
This “America First” Scandal Just Took a Dark Turn
Pramila Jayapal Is Literally Running Errands for Communist Cuba — And Rick Scott Just Put Her on Blast
  Patrick Dennis
The View Hosts Hint at Violence and Pre-Seed a ‘Stolen Election’ Narrative — The Same Thing They Impeached Trump For
Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC News’ The View, told her audience on May 6th that “we will do whatever we have to do to take care of our own” — a line…
  Patrick Dennis
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