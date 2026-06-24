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Chuck Schumer Has a Bigger Problem Than Trump
The Party of Schumer Just Got Eaten Alive — In Its Own Backyard
7 hrs ago
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Patrick Dennis
60
8
15
The Law Survived Hunter. It Didn't Survive This.
The Same Law That Nailed Hunter Biden Just Got Knee-Capped 9-0 — And His Daddy Can't Pardon a Statute
Jun 18
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Patrick Dennis
35
4
3
Hegseth Walks Into CBS and Puts Margaret Brennan on Trial — This Is How You Fight
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sat down with CBS host Margaret Brennan and proceeded to do something most Republican officials have forgotten how to do…
Jun 16
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Patrick Dennis
391
20
66
Hillary Clinton is Terrified of a 'Revolution' — And She Should Be
Hillary Clinton is back from whatever wine cave she’s been hiding in, and she’s got a new fear to share with the class: a populist “revolution” is…
Jun 15
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Patrick Dennis
129
39
26
Armed Citizen Drops Machete Maniac at Georgia Soul Food Joint — Second Amendment Sends Its Regards
Armed Citizen Drops Machete Maniac at Georgia Soul Food Joint — Second Amendment Sends Its Regards
Jun 11
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Patrick Dennis
894
51
156
A TV Host Made a Claim So Wild People Started Checking the Numbers
Sunny Hostin Says $2 Billion in BLM Destruction Was 'Very Limited' — Her Math Is as Bad as Her Memory
Jun 5
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Patrick Dennis
121
35
25
May 2026
Kamala Harris Said There Are 'No Bad Ideas' — Then Immediately Had Three of Them
Kamala Harris Said There Are ‘No Bad Ideas’ — Then Immediately Had Three of Them
May 26
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Patrick Dennis
20
5
6
Colorado Democrats Are Melting Down Over This Surprise Move
Colorado's Democrat Governor Just Cut Tina Peters Loose — And the Left Is Absolutely Losing It
May 21
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Patrick Dennis
268
22
41
Canada Can't Fix Your Depression So They're Offering to Kill You Instead
Canada Can’t Fix Your Depression So They’re Offering to Kill You Instead
May 20
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Patrick Dennis
27
9
13
This Story Out of Britain Has People Absolutely Furious
An 18-Year-Old Was Bleeding to Death on a British Street — So Police Handcuffed Him Because His Killer Cried 'Racism'
May 19
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Patrick Dennis
130
18
33
This “America First” Scandal Just Took a Dark Turn
Pramila Jayapal Is Literally Running Errands for Communist Cuba — And Rick Scott Just Put Her on Blast
May 12
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Patrick Dennis
116
24
33
The View Hosts Hint at Violence and Pre-Seed a ‘Stolen Election’ Narrative — The Same Thing They Impeached Trump For
Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC News’ The View, told her audience on May 6th that “we will do whatever we have to do to take care of our own” — a line…
May 11
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Patrick Dennis
65
25
20
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